Houthi Missile Hits Major Saudi Airport, With Many Casualties; Trump Weighs in on Possible US Action

The Iranian-backed Houthis have been ramping up their actions to attack Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis and the Yemeni government have been trying to conduct a counter-offensive against the Houthis in Yemen and retake territory they had seized along the Red Sea. That would help secure the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, while ensuring that the alternative route for oil supplies other than the Strait of Hormuz is not put in jeopardy.

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But the Houthis have been firing back. As we previously reported, among their targets were King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport on Oct. 5.

They hit the King Khalid Airport in the capital of Riyadh on Oct. 8, killing a pilot and two other people.

Now, they've reportedly just hit the Riyadh airport again with a ballistic missile, reportedly with many casualties, although they're still assessing how many.

In the latest attack, a missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights at the Riyadh airport and many people were wounded, one of the regional officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media. Several ambulances were seen rushing there.

Videos shared with us show that around two hours ago, the fire alarm went off at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Blood can also be seen on the ground, along with a large emergency response at the scene. https://t.co/ur6KM0Kpqn — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) October 10, 2026

A deadly Houthi strike on King Khalid airport today. Saudi civil air authority has shut down the airport while it assesses damage; a tally of the casualties is currently being completed. https://t.co/a5CUY82hb1 — Gregory Brew (@gbrew24) October 10, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh is warning Americans to stay away from the area of the airport.

President Donald Trump indicated that he is evaluating whether the U.S. should join Saudi strikes to stop the Houthis in Yemen.

"Have you decided whether to join the Saudi strikes on the Houthis?" @POTUS: "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly." https://t.co/8aUAneK2xB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

“We may. We’re going to look at it,” Trump said. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

If he does, he's likely not going to say beforehand, so as not to tip our military's hand to the Houthis or Iran.

UPDATE: The New York Times has an updated report from sources, on the number of casualties and possible number injured in Riyadh:

The Iran-backed Houthi militia attacked an international airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 50, according to three officials briefed on the strike, which came as the war between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis sharply escalates.

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