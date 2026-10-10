DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Houthi Missile Hits Major Saudi Airport, With Many Casualties; Trump Weighs in on Possible US Action

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 10, 2026 5:10 PM
Advertisement
Houthi Missile Hits Major Saudi Airport, With Many Casualties; Trump Weighs in on Possible US Action
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Iranian-backed Houthis have been ramping up their actions to attack Saudi Arabia. 

The Saudis and the Yemeni government have been trying to conduct a counter-offensive against the Houthis in Yemen and retake territory they had seized along the Red Sea. That would help secure the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, while ensuring that the alternative route for oil supplies other than the Strait of Hormuz is not put in jeopardy.

Advertisement

But the Houthis have been firing back. As we previously reported, among their targets were King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport on Oct. 5. 

They hit the King Khalid Airport in the capital of Riyadh on Oct. 8, killing a pilot and two other people. 

Now, they've reportedly just hit the Riyadh airport again with a ballistic missile, reportedly with many casualties, although they're still assessing how many. 

In the latest attack, a missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights at the Riyadh airport and many people were wounded, one of the regional officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media. Several ambulances were seen rushing there.

The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh is warning Americans to stay away from the area of the airport. 

President Donald Trump indicated that he is evaluating whether the U.S. should join Saudi strikes to stop the Houthis in Yemen. 

Recommended
Tech Titan Goes Scorched Earth Over Hit Job on Trump's Sons, Even CNN Suspects Dirty Pool Kyle Becker Spencer Pratt Shares Political Insider 'Secret' on Talarico Going MIA, Sideswipes LA Mayor's Race Becca Lower
Advertisement

“We may. We’re going to look at it,” Trump said. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

If he does, he's likely not going to say beforehand, so as not to tip our military's hand to the Houthis or Iran. 

UPDATE: The New York Times has an updated report from sources, on the number of casualties and possible number injured in Riyadh: 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia attacked an international airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 50, according to three officials briefed on the strike, which came as the war between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis sharply escalates.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | HOUTHIS | SAUDI ARABIA | YEMEN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Tech Titan Goes Scorched Earth Over Hit Job on Trump's Sons, Even CNN Suspects Dirty Pool

Tech Titan Goes Scorched Earth Over Hit Job on Trump's Sons, Even CNN Suspects Dirty Pool

Kyle Becker
Spencer Pratt Shares Political Insider 'Secret' on Talarico Going MIA, Sideswipes LA Mayor's Race

Spencer Pratt Shares Political Insider 'Secret' on Talarico Going MIA, Sideswipes LA Mayor's Race

Becca Lower
Violent 'Trantifa' Cell Is Active in Alabama, We Must Make Sure Other Red States Aren't Next

Violent 'Trantifa' Cell Is Active in Alabama, We Must Make Sure Other Red States Aren't Next

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

Trending on RedState Videos