Rubio Weighs in As Saudi Arabia Confirms Attacks on Airports Amid Escalation in Battle With Houthis

Saudi Arabia has now confirmed that there have been attacks on two of the country's airports.

In a statement, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport were subjected to attacks targeting their facilities. Emergency teams and relevant authorities responded immediately in accordance with approved procedures, it said. The attacks left three people with minor injuries, who were taken to hospital for medical treatment, while material damage was also reported.

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This came after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed they had attacked multiple sites throughout the country, including what they described as “sensitive sites” in Jazan and Najran. They also claimed that they hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery, and military sites. Saudi Arabia did not confirm those claims.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attacks targeting civilian facilities across the country, accusing the Houthis of escalation. Officials reported intercepting ballistic missiles and drones targeting the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, in conjunction with its allies in the Yemeni government, has been conducting a counter-offensive against the Houthis, seeking to retake territory that had been seized along the Red Sea.

That's important because it would help secure the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and ensure that the alternative route for oil supplies other than the Strait of Hormuz is not put in jeopardy. It also stops yet another attempt by an Iran-backed proxy to create more mischief in the region.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, “Obviously the Saudis have come under Houthi attack and see the threat that that poses, and they have a right to defend themselves”

“Obviously the Saudis have come under Houthi attack and see the threat that that poses and they have a right to defend themselves” -Secretary Rubio https://t.co/iO03CdOmFp — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 5, 2026

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