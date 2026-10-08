Looks Like Letitia James Is Going to Have to Explain This 52-Count 'Indictment' on the Debate Stage

New York Republican attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy released a 52-count “public indictment” against Letitia James on Wednesday, accusing the two-term Democrat of dereliction of duty ahead of their debate Thursday night.

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To be clear, this isn't an actual court filing in any way, shape, or form. It's a campaign press release wrapped up as an "indictment" of James' heavily tarnished career.

Still, the counts outline a series of damning allegations, from New Yorkers who froze on sidewalks because she didn't intervene to Medicaid fraud prosecutions that Komatireddy says dropped off precipitously during her tenure.

Komatireddy also notes how James' obsession with hunting down President Trump came at the expense of New Yorkers.

“The People do not allege that the defendant has been idle. They allege that she has been busy with the wrong things,” said Komatireddy, according to the New York Post.

“While the defendant built a national reputation, much of the work of the office went undone."

Tish James election rival Saritha Komatireddy drops 52-count 'indictment' against NY AG for dereliction of duty https://t.co/21vIhsxaz5 https://t.co/0EzWLu1QwM — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2026

This campaign ad is extensive and incredibly clever. A former federal prosecutor running to be the state’s top law enforcement officer, Komatireddy is using the filing to make her case in public that James should be replaced.

And she's getting some media attention for the effort.

The document explicitly accuses James of actively undermining law enforcement, suggesting she has endorsed the “concept” of “defunding the police,” and saying the nation must “reconsider the very fundamentals of how we as a society want to be policed.”

Then there is the pivot toward Medicare fraud.

Komatireddy also notes federal inspectors cited a "deliberate leadership choice" to abandon criminal fraud prosecutions in favor of high-profile civil lawsuits, causing criminal indictments to plummet.

"Federal inspectors traced the collapse to a deliberate decision by the unit’s leadership to pursue civil cases in place of criminal ones. The defendant is that leadership," reads count number 29. "Criminal indictments fell from more than 100 a year before she took office to nine, and the unit lost its federal certification."

Stabbed. Robbed. Pushed onto the tracks. The subways have become a mess. Let’s stop the violence at the gates. https://t.co/0d6kFTwLdo — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 5, 2026

The public "indictment" also addresses the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and James' internal office scandals.

Komatireddy outlines how the Department of Law’s budget nearly doubled to $487.8 million while statewide crime rose 26 percent.

It also highlights hypocrisies regarding the "Me Too" movement, detailing how James spent $539,082 in taxpayer money to legally defend her office against retaliation claims involving her former chief of staff, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations that were allegedly hidden from voters until after her reelection. James famously went after former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) over harassment allegations to again make a name for herself.

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"When the man accused was a governor, the defendant held a press conference," the Republican candidate accused. "When he was her own chief of staff and her name was on the ballot, she waited until the votes were counted, then sent the legal bill to the public."

And, while she never mentioned the President by name, Komatireddy notes that James' blind pursuit of Donald Trump to score political points was detrimental to the people of New York. Often in horrifying ways.

New Yorkers froze on sidewalks. New Yorkers were shoved onto subway tracks by men every part of the system already knew. New Yorkers were burned alive in train cars. A homeless father was beaten to death by children on a Binghamton sidewalk. A family of five, three of them small children, died in a fire at an Endwell motel that was being used as a shelter. A Buffalo mother was shot in front of her three children by a man a court had released the day before. Nurses were beaten. A Jewish man was stabbed in the chest on his way out of synagogue. Inmates who said they were raped in state custody were fought in court over typos. Nursing home patients were neglected while more than 2,000 abuse referrals a year produced a handful of convictions. Food benefits were skimmed from the poorest families in the State. Homes were stolen with forged deeds while complaints to her office more than tripled. Opioid settlement money won in the name of the dead was spent on snowblowers and headsets. Shelter executives were paid seven figures from grants the defendant increased.

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James' staff dismissed the "indictment" as a political stunt. Perhaps, but that doesn't make it any less accurate or damning regarding the attorney general's failed career.

“Attorney General Letitia James files real lawsuits in real courts every day to protect New Yorkers’ rights and their wallets,” a campaign spokesperson countered.

“While Saritha Komatireddy spent today writing this press release, the Attorney General announced the arrest and indictment of a Queens pharmacy owner for defrauding Medicaid to the tune of $31 million.”

James and Governor Kathy Hochul (D) recently sued an upstate county executive and sheriff for defying New York's state law restricting local police cooperation with federal ICE immigration agents. Again, she's seeking to do harm to New Yorkers while protecting actual criminals.

A prosecutor inside James’ office recently accused his own bosses of turning the state’s law-enforcement machinery into a political weapon to hunt President Trump and his associates.

In an agency-wide email sent in late August to hundreds of colleagues, Daniel Wiesenfeld said he had been instructed “to find and pursue crimes committed by specific individuals and organizations affiliated with Donald Trump.”

Prosecutor in NY AG Letitia James’ office says he was ordered to dig up dirt on Trump allies: report. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/CiptJNKkSO https://t.co/dALSmM0H1X — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

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The Komatireddy-James debate will be televised and streamed by Spectrum News NY1 tonight at 7 PM. Will Tish have to explain any of these "counts" against her?

A Siena University poll shows the Democrat incumbent leading her Republican challenger 52 percent to 39 percent among likely voters.

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