Freddy Makes It to Ole Miss, Then Helps Save a Couple of Dogs

Freddy, the German tourist, and his crew are still wending their way through the South.

When we last left him, he was in Cullman, Alabama, at the Oktoberfest. He had such a good time there, hanging out and meeting people. That capped off the love he already had for Alabama, and it convinced him even more that he should move there someday.

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Freddy and his buddies were aiming to get to Dallas by Saturday for the Oklahoma-Texas game. So, in the meantime, they would be going through Mississippi and Arkansas.

We are back on the road after the Oktoberfest weekend in Cullman! Our next destination is Dallas, TX for Oklahoma vs Texas on Saturday. We have five days to get there, so the plan is to spend some time exploring Arkansas along the way. https://t.co/WYuViUdZhd — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 5, 2026

They took a nighttime ride through a little bit of Ole Miss (the University of Mississippi).

We made it to Oxford, Mississippi! We’ve heard great things about Ole Miss, so now it’s time for a little nighttime exploration of the campus. https://t.co/EKkTAjUTp1 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

Freddy said it was one of the nicest campuses that he's seen so far.

The next morning, it looks like they got a pretty nice breakfast while they were there. He wrote:

Our very short stop at Ole Miss is already over. This was definitely not enough time and we need to come back for a gameday here. We walked across campus last night and visited the stadium. The campus is one of the nicest we’ve seen so far. This morning we went to a breakfast spot that someone we met in Cullman, who graduated from Ole Miss, recommended to us. Finally something healthy to eat. Now it’s time to get back on the road and drive to Arkansas.

Our very short stop at Ole Miss is already over. This was definitely not enough time and we need to come back for a gameday here. We walked across campus last night and visited the stadium. The campus is one of the nicest we’ve seen so far. This morning we went to a breakfast spot that someone we met in Cullman, who graduated from Ole Miss, recommended to us. Finally something healthy to eat. Now it’s time to get back on the road and drive to Arkansas. — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

They made it to Arkansas.

GOODBYE MISSISSIPPI, HELLO ARKANSAS!!!! https://t.co/RrdLu7KhAI — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

But that's when things took an unexpected turn.

They were near an Arkansas Welcome Center when they spotted a dog that had run across the road while they were driving. Freddy was concerned because he was afraid the dog was going to get hit.

There’s a puppy living right next to the road. We noticed it because it ran across the street while we were driving. What are we supposed to do now? We don’t want it to get run over. Is there someone we can call? https://t.co/J2v7GygTCH — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

Then another dog showed up as well.

Update: Another dog has joined. Potentially the mother. pic.twitter.com/1Gn2DTx0Yo — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

So they went to the nearby Dollar General to get them some water and food.

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We drove to a nearby Dollar General and got some food and water for the puppy and his friend (maybe his mother?). They were gone from the original spot, but we found them again at the next gas station. https://t.co/2YOBaiKW2K pic.twitter.com/07HuogFw9l — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

Freddy went to a nearby animal hospital, where they said they'd call animal control.

Also we went to a closeby animal hospital and they said they‘ll call animal control to pick them up (we can‘t do phone calls because of the travel sim). pic.twitter.com/hEEhpvINOT — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 6, 2026

Freddy explained that the animal hospital was calling an organization to come pick them up that was a no-kill outfit. Freddy also gave the dogs lots of dog food and treats.

So, hopefully, the two cute dogs are able to quickly find a home.

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