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Freddy Finds the Gateway Arch and Some Great Southern Food

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 17, 2026 7:30 AM
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Freddy Finds the Gateway Arch and Some Great Southern Food
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Freddy, our German tourist friend who was here for the World Cup, is back to check out American sports, particularly football, but others as well.

He's already been to one banging football game: Iowa vs. Iowa State. He got a chance to find out what tailgating is and found out about the trash-talk game that one might see in a long-time college football rivalry. He also found out that Iowa was full of corn. 

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Freddy's next game is at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. So he's en route from Iowa to Alabama. On the way, he found an enormous fireworks store in Missouri. 

They made it into St. Louis and got a great view of the famous arch. 

The Gateway Arch thought it was very cool that Freddy was there. 

They stayed over in St. Louis, then the next morning, they went full tourist and visited the arch. 

They went through Arkansas, which was a new state for all of them.

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Freddy and the crew made it all the way to West Memphis on Tuesday; then the next morning, they got to see the Bass Pro Shop tower from their hotel room. 

One of the things that Freddy and his team did during their World Cup trip was hit a lot of fast food places. Many Americans encouraged him to try some other places, including some of the local regular restaurants to eat. So this time, on this trip, he hit up Ron's Family Affair in West Memphis for lunch near his hotel. 

They had some chicken and dumplings with mashed potatoes and creamed corn. That looks like a very tasty plate of food. They were so full that they didn't have dessert. So, unfortunately, no cobbler pictures. 

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But then he hit a real sight to see: the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid, the "8th Wonder of the World," with a shooting range, bowling, and even alligators. Now this is a sight to see. 

Freddy said they planned to hit Graceland at some point in the trip, so we'll keep you updated. 

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News Topics ALABAMA | SPORTS | ARKANSAS
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