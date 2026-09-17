Freddy Finds the Gateway Arch and Some Great Southern Food

Freddy, our German tourist friend who was here for the World Cup, is back to check out American sports, particularly football, but others as well.

He's already been to one banging football game: Iowa vs. Iowa State. He got a chance to find out what tailgating is and found out about the trash-talk game that one might see in a long-time college football rivalry. He also found out that Iowa was full of corn.

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Freddy's next game is at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. So he's en route from Iowa to Alabama. On the way, he found an enormous fireworks store in Missouri.

We’re on the road again and currently driving through Missouri. We stopped at a fireworks store next to the road and yeah… this was insane🤯 The saying “Everything is bigger in the US” definitely fits this place. pic.twitter.com/eQ5mPSY4UY — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 14, 2026

They made it into St. Louis and got a great view of the famous arch.

WE MADE IT TO ST. LOUIS!!!! WHAT A DRIVE INTO THE CITY!🌇 pic.twitter.com/FDYylZvGtz — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 15, 2026

The Gateway Arch thought it was very cool that Freddy was there.

They stayed over in St. Louis, then the next morning, they went full tourist and visited the arch.

Started our day by being real tourists and going up the arch here in St. Louis. Now back in the car continuing to drive south along the Mississippi River. Our goal is Memphis, but we probably won’t make it there today. pic.twitter.com/SCE5Drue7u — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 15, 2026

They went through Arkansas, which was a new state for all of them.

Freddy and the crew made it all the way to West Memphis on Tuesday; then the next morning, they got to see the Bass Pro Shop tower from their hotel room.

We made it all the way to West Memphis yesterday. We didn’t realize it in the dark, but we can actually see the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid from our window.



Now we’re trying to figure out what to do in Memphis today. It’s insanely hot outside, so we’re looking for something indoors. pic.twitter.com/TjrHDoUMlq — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 16, 2026

One of the things that Freddy and his team did during their World Cup trip was hit a lot of fast food places. Many Americans encouraged him to try some other places, including some of the local regular restaurants to eat. So this time, on this trip, he hit up Ron's Family Affair in West Memphis for lunch near his hotel.

Ate lunch at an authentic Southern food spot here in West Memphis near our hotel. It might not look that appetizing in the photo, but it was actually really good. This was chicken & dumplings with mashed potatoes and corn gravy. pic.twitter.com/rKj1nh0dEm — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 16, 2026

They had some chicken and dumplings with mashed potatoes and creamed corn. That looks like a very tasty plate of food. They were so full that they didn't have dessert. So, unfortunately, no cobbler pictures.

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But then he hit a real sight to see: the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid, the "8th Wonder of the World," with a shooting range, bowling, and even alligators. Now this is a sight to see.

We just visited the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid, the so called "8th Wonder of the World". This place is absolutely insane. They literally had alligators in there, a shooting range, bowling lanes and even a whole hotel. Genuinely felt more like an amusement park than an outdoor shop. pic.twitter.com/q3LhcyLooX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 17, 2026

Freddy said they planned to hit Graceland at some point in the trip, so we'll keep you updated.

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