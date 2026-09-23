US Delegation Has Perfect Response to Iranian President's UN Speech, Then Rubio Finishes Him

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was to speak at the United Nations on Wednesday.

Things did not go well for him.

As the emcee announced Pezeshkian's impending speech, that's when the boos from the "Free Iran" protester crowd could be heard in the room. But that wasn't all. He began speaking and attacking the United States with a complete lack of self-awareness: "We have only defended ourselves; we are not terrorists!" 🚨 HOLY CRAP! Iranian President Pezeshkian just went HAYWIRE and accused the United States of M*RDER against civilians and children — so the US delegation LEFT THE ROOM



Good. Don't legitimize his BS GRANDSTANDING on the world stage



Pezeshkian then said "we are only defending… pic.twitter.com/LwwOCXgJPP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2026 Could there be a bigger lie? They've been behind and/or funded terrorism for 47 years, all over the region, with a lot of the terrorism directed against the United States. They've propped up a boatload of proxies for terrorist attacks. Their chants of "Death to America" are not the chants of the innocent victim. They have absolutely no credibility at all to try to criticize us for finally standing up to all that and finally stopping them from developing a nuclear weapon that could harm even more people. The U.S. delegation had the perfect response — they walked out of the room when Pezeshkian dared to try that spin, telling him and the rest of the world exactly what they thought of that lie. The U.S. wasn't done with their response quite yet. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio was asked about Iran. He said he didn't think they understood our system very well. Sec Marco Rubio SCHOOLS the Iranian regime on how America actually works.



They think if Democrats win in November, Trump suddenly can’t impose sanctions or use military force.

RUBIO: “I just don’t think they understand our system very well.”



The President is Commander in Chief.… https://t.co/gdAEgRANgD pic.twitter.com/EryjoTsag0 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 23, 2026

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Rubio said he thought the Iranians were "under this illusion that Democrats were going to win in November and the president will no longer be able to do things against them."

He explained that when it came to the imposition of sanctions and the use of military force, the president has "extraordinary powers...he's the Commander in Chief...So I think the Iranians are fundamentally misreading the issue." He said that for almost 50 years, people, including prior U.S. presidents, have said Iran should not get a nuclear weapon, but only President Donald Trump was making sure that wouldn't happen.

The Iranian president tried to argue in his speech that they only wanted to develop peaceful nuclear power. But that doesn't align with the facts.

Typically, civilian nuclear power plants require uranium enriched to only about 3% to 5%. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that Iran has accumulated a massive stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity. This 60% threshold has no credible civilian justification and is widely considered to be a short, technical step away from the 90% enrichment level required to create weapons-grade nuclear material. Currently, Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state in the world that is producing and stockpiling uranium enriched to this 60% level.

As we noted, Pezeshkian may have a little trouble getting home to Iran since this is the day on which the sanctions kick in regarding providing fuel and services to Iranian airlines.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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