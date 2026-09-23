Caught: Woke Activist Teacher Faked Being Black Palestinian — She’s a Privileged White Jewish Woman

A Philadelphia public-school teacher who spent years presenting herself as a destitute Black Palestinian activist has been caught in a years-long identity fraud.

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Hannah Gann, who teaches at the Workshop School, built a following in local “racial justice” and pro-Palestinian circles by darkening her skin, changing her accent, and wrapping herself in a keffiyeh.

Fellow activists in the Racial Justice Organizing Committee and Philly Educators for Palestine finally confronted her last week and demanded the truth. After about an hour, Gann admitted she is a white woman of Jewish heritage from what the groups called an Israeli settler family.

Lied about being Palestinian.

Admitted to stealing CAIR resources.

Recruited high school students into an anti-Israel Signal chat.



Meet Hannah Gann, a Philadelphia 10th-grade teacher at the Workshop School.



The same school with 0% math, 17% reading, and 0% science proficiency… pic.twitter.com/jDX1g0JuiN — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 18, 2026

Somewhere out there, Rachel Dolezal is smiling. Probably not as much as when she's running her OnlyFans page or teaching classes as a certified sex coach.

But smiling, nonetheless.

I mean, seriously, you couldn't be more polarizingly opposite of a human being than what you're pretending to be than Gann was here. This is DeVito/Schwarzenegger in Twins.

The groups that propped her up as an oppressed black activist were "stunned, saddened, and angered" to learn that Gann is actually a privileged white woman, and they promptly booted her from their organizations.

Meanwhile, the teacher posted a video to Instagram and admitted to having "hid the truth or outright lied about my background to everyone in my life."

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Gann had claimed Palestinian roots, a Palestinian-born grandfather, and relatives in Palestine she said she was sending money to. Hence her own lack of funds.

Records and classmates told a different story. She was known in college as a white Jewish woman, her grandfather was born in Baltimore, and family she described as living in Palestine actually live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

This wasn't some woman who quietly showed up to protests with her placard, then just as quietly went home. She was, the Daily Mail reports, a fixture of pro-Palestinian causes and protests for years.

The same teacher had gone viral after October 7, praising the terrorists as “martyrs,” telling crowds to “f*** the police,” and urging the same energy as a child throwing rocks at Israeli tanks.

"When a Palestinian child picks up a rock or a slingshot in the face of Israeli tanks or machine guns, we owe them that same energy," she said. "We owe them to take it to these streets and f*** the police until Palestine is free."

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Hannah Gann, a Philly HS teacher, spoke at a pro-Hamas rally: “When a Palestinian child picks up a rock...in the face of Israeli...machine guns...We owe them to take it to these streets and f**k the police until Palestine is free!” https://t.co/zWrafYL9oB pic.twitter.com/OGazNiLPjE — Canary Mission (@canarymission) December 19, 2023

Gann, despite the controversy, is not shying away from her pro-Hamas activism. She urged others to stay focused, saying her outing "does not mean anyone else who speaks up for Palestine is lying and does not erase the urgency of listening to voices on the ground."

She indicated it's vital that activists continue "the mortally urgent need to address ICE and police brutality here as well as the prison industrial complex."

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