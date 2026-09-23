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Wild Bodycam: WNBA Stars in Peak Entitlement Mode Block Teammate’s Arrest, Then the Taser Comes Out

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Sep 23, 2026 7:46 AM
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Wild Bodycam: WNBA Stars in Peak Entitlement Mode Block Teammate’s Arrest, Then the Taser Comes Out
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Newly released police bodycam footage from an incident in March shows Dallas Wings stars crowding a Miami officer during the arrest of teammate Arike Ogunbowale outside a nightclub.

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Ogunbowale had been accused of punching a male staff member hours after winning an Unrivaled 3-on-3 title. The footage, first obtained by the California Post and circulated Tuesday, captures league star Paige Bueckers wrapping an arm around Ogunbowale and telling the cop, “We got her.”

That's not quite how these things work, Sis.

Other WNBA players, including Jackie Young and DiJonai Carrington, were in the crush as the officer ordered the group to back up. Carrington is perhaps known to RedState readers as the player who clotheslined Sophie Cunningham and threatened her afterward.

When the players attempting to shield Ogunbowale didn’t listen to the officer's directives, he drew a Taser and pointed it near Bueckers’ face until the players let go. 

Unrivaled host Maria Clifton can be heard shouting not to handcuff Ogunbowale, a four-time WNBA All-Star and former league scoring leader, because “she’s a champion.”

Champions get arrested. Tiger Woods can attest to that.

The police report, according to ESPN, indicated Ogunbowale hit the man with a closed fist and knocked him down — and that nightclub video backed up his account. The Athletic reported that the punch came as she was being escorted out of the club for an unrelated altercation.

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Ogunbowale would be charged with misdemeanor battery and posted $1,000 bail. Court documents show the case was dismissed in May. 

"We are pleased that the State Attorney's Office has exercised its discretion and elected not to move forward with this matter," Ogunbowale's attorney told the outlet at the time. 

"Ms. Ogunbowale is a person of outstanding character, and we are excited that these charges have been dismissed so she can resume her focus on her professional career."

Perhaps as a "champion" and a person of "outstanding character," she should be acting as such.

The video will no doubt be sold in the media as shocking police conduct that could have threatened the safety of Bueckers and others around her. What it actually shows is what should have been a simple arrest that turned chaotic after the athletes decided they were entitled to handle it themselves.

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News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA | WNBA
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