Dan Osborn Steps in It Again: 'I'm Going to Be Senator for Six Years, Everybody Else Can Eff Off'

Dan Osborn, the Nebraska "Independent" Democrat-Party-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate, just navigated what can only be described as a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week last week, when he was caught on tape reducing Nebraska Trump supporters to people whose lives are miserable and hopeless. Osborn attempted to do damage control on CNN, but apparently he has failed to account for all his recorded statements out there that could get him in trouble.

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Newsflash: This week is not turning out any better.

From our sister site, Townhall:

Now, an exclusive video shows Dan Osborn admitting that he's not only hiding his beliefs from voters — something we've known for a while — but that he'll champion a far-left agenda if he wins the Senate race in November. These remarks date back to May 25, when Osborn held a townhall in South Omaha. The press was not allowed in the room, but a mother and daughter attended and brought with them a Fairness for Girls petition, which would add protections for girls' sports in the state constitution. That measure will be on the ballot in November, but Osborn refused to sign it. Osborn reportedly told the mother and daughter that the measure was "rooted in hate" and refused to commit to protecting girls' sports. Local media later corroborated the encounter, and Osborn supporters harassed the mother and daughter until they left the event out of concerns for their safety. This conversation happened after the town hall ended. "I can go and I can be the voice for LGBTQ and immigration and all of these issues. Then I lose the election," Osborn said, reportedly to a transgender supporter. "It feels good in the moment. At the end of the day, I'm gonna win this election. And then I'll be the Senator for six years and everybody else can f-off."

LISTEN:

EXCLUSIVE: DAN OSBORN CAUGHT ON VIDEO SAYING HE’LL CHAMPION LGBTQ & IMMIGRATION RADICALISM AFTER THE ELECTION!



“At the end of the day, I’m gonna win this election. And then I’ll be the Senator for six years and everybody else can f-off.”



“I can go and I can be the voice for… pic.twitter.com/ullmryU3Up — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2026

Osborn is showing his clear arrogance and animus for Nebraska voters, especially the ones who don't think like him. Osborn keeps playing footsie with the electorate, using the smoke-and-mirrors game of being an "independent," when he is essentially a Democrat plant. If he manages to get elected — and that prospect becomes less and less credible with each oppo drop — he'll do exactly what his leaked conversations indicate: drop all pretense of being a moderate and align with the insanity of the LGBTQ and Democrat Party agenda.

Last week, Wedgewood Polls had incumbent NE Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts with a slight lead over Osborn, 52 percent to 48 percent. This week, Real Clear Politics still has the seat as Lean Republican. With Ricketts taking advantage of this low-hanging fruit and going on the offensive, expect those numbers to widen the closer we get to November 3.

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Dan Osborn admits there’s one version of himself for the campaign trail and another for Washington D.C.



His plan is to hide his true positions from Nebraska voters. Then, once he’s Senator for six years, “everybody else can f-off.”



Those are his words. He’ll lie to Nebraskans,… https://t.co/wKFqfgvOFf — Pete Ricketts (@PeteRicketts) September 23, 2026

Like a few other races, Osborn could be the gift that keeps on giving this election. At this rate, one wonders whether there will be any need for an October surprise on this guy. Ricketts may well sail to reelection.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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