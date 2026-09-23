Senate Democrats Block Immunity for Fauci's Aide Over Destroyed Docs

One of the more common ways to get a possible co-conspirator to 'fess up to their shenanigans and the possible misdeeds of their former bosses is to offer them immunity from prosecution in exchange for their testimony; it's a sort of an end-run around having them constantly invoking the Fifth Amendment, which no longer applies, because they can no longer self-incriminate.

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Senate Democrats, however, in the ongoing case of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 debacle, don't seem to see it that way. They seem to want to protect Fauci and hide the truth from the American people. In the latest example of this, Senate Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee have blocked Republican efforts to do just this, as Fox News' Bill Melugin informs us: To offer immunity to a former Fauci aide, suspected of destroying official records, in return for testimony.

BREAKING: Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee just blocked a Republican effort to offer immunity to a former Dr. Fauci assistant in exchange for her testimony. She has been accused of destroying government documents on Fauci's behalf. Only one Democrat showed up… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 23, 2026

Mr. Melugin writes:

BREAKING: Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee just blocked a Republican effort to offer immunity to a former Dr. Fauci assistant in exchange for her testimony. She has been accused of destroying government documents on Fauci's behalf. Only one Democrat showed up to the meeting (Sen. Hassan D-NH), the other six voted no by proxy. All eight Republicans showed up. The resolution required a two-thirds vote to pass and it failed 8-7 along party lines. The unnamed former Fauci assistant previously pleaded the Fifth Amendment before the committee and refused to answer any questions, hence the GOP effort to offer her immunity from prosecution in exchange for her testimony. Republicans on the committee blasted their Democratic colleagues for not showing up, and for "having no interest in the truth." Chairman @RandPaul (R-KY): "There's no principal reason to vote against giving her immunity, the only reason is that you don't want her to answer, and you do not want to know the truth." Sen: @RonJohnsonWI (R-WI): "I do not want to see Anthony Fauci's assistant go to jail. I want the truth. I think it's pretty obvious today, we only have one Democrat here, we're not going to get it."

These Senate Democrats clearly don't want the truth known. Why?

As Senator Paul points out, the only reason they would have for opposing this measure is that they don't want the truth to come out. Why?

As Senator Johnson points out, we should want the truth. All of the truth. If that means granting a Fauci aide immunity then we should do that. But Democrats are blocking the effort. Why?

After the hearing, Senator Paul told the Senate committee and observers exactly what he thought.

Comments from committee Chairman @RandPaul immediately after the vote failed.https://t.co/gRUttEhjOT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 23, 2026

He said:

For those watching, let me be clear that what just happened here, a majority of the committee voted to seek the truth. All Republicans voted to seek the truth. We voted to protect this witness, and hear her story. All we needed was two Democrats who want to hear her story. But not a single one of them is interested in the investigation, or the truth about destruction of federal records. This is disappointing. It doesn't end here. I will personally be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to pursue this. Other members that wish to sign on to that letter are welcome to. We will also continue to look at this employee's recent actions, to see if her 20-year history of destroying records for Anthony Fauci has since continued under other folks at the (National Institutes of Health) and so this investigation is still beginning.

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That's a long way around saying "this isn't over," and, it shouldn't be. There are plenty of people outside the United States Senate that would also like to know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about the virus that kept us locked in our houses and our kids locked out of their schools for months, about the people who were behind those lockdowns, and why it all happened in the first place. Why? That's what we want to know. Why.

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