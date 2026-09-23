Even NYTimes' Own Shareholders Have Had Enough of the Shameful Israel Coverage, and They're Suing

Conservatives have long considered The New York Times a leftist advocacy outlet that plays loose with the facts when it serves their narrative

As our Becky Noble reported earlier this month, they printed this unbelievable line: “But Israelis still largely view themselves as the victims of Oct. 7.” Could that be because they were savagely attacked by Hamas sadists in the infamous surprise Oct. 7, 2023 assault that left 1,200 victims dead?

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A group of shareholders has decided enough is enough, and they’re suing the Grey Lady to force them to turn over internal documents showing their deliberative process and how they’re letting so many whoppers into their one-sided coverage. The mountain of errors has become so high that it’s threatening the core business, the shareholders maintain.

The Free Press has the lowdown:

The suit, filed by the State Board of Administration of Florida (SBA) and the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) in New York County Supreme Court, asks a judge to force the Times board of directors to hand over internal records the company has refused to produce for four months, the majority of which pertain to the paper’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. The suit includes the testimony from a whistleblower, a former Times employee who is Jewish and spent nearly a decade on the paper’s video desk. According to the suit, the whistleblower raised concerns about antisemitism and anti-Israel bias on her desk at least 15 separate times between 2019 and her March 2026 departure, using every channel the company makes available to employees, including her managers, the standards desk, and human resources.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press, the whistleblower said, “The public deserves a better picture of how the Times manufactures the news when Jews or Israel are involved.”



The whistleblower noted in the suit that in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023,… — The Free Press (@TheFP) September 23, 2026

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press, the whistleblower said, “The public deserves a better picture of how the Times manufactures the news when Jews or Israel are involved.” The whistleblower noted in the suit that in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, staffers on the video desk spent weeks searching for evidence that Hamas did not use the tunnels beneath al-Shifa Hospital, even after the Israeli military released its own footage of the tunnels in November 2023. At the desk’s November 20, 2023, morning meeting, the whistleblower’s supervisor referred to them as “alleged tunnels,” the suit says.

The list of lies mistakes is staggering; here are just two:

In May, they accused Israeli soldiers of training military dogs to rape detainees, as our Ward Clark reported.

In July of 2025, they published a photo of an emaciated Gazan child who they claimed was malnourished because Israel was starving citizens in the region. While the photo is painful to look at, it turns out the teenager was suffering from major medical maladies and the Slimes Times had to issue an editor’s note.

A Yale School of Management study in early September drew a damning portrait:

Drawing on a corpus of 1,559 news articles I document a dominant narrative consistent with a framing that assigns near-exclusive agency and responsibility to Israel while diminishing Hamas’s role in sustaining the conflict. It describes Hamas’s October 7 attack followed by Israeli military violence and mounting Palestinian casualties, while largely omitting Israeli casualties post-October 7, Hamas fighter casualties, and post-October 7 Palestinian violence. Personal accounts of Palestinian suffering appear two out of every three days, while comparable accounts of Israeli suffering rarely appear.

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The Times has long been accused of being a DNC mouthpiece and an advocate for far-left causes. Unfortunately, that does not mean they have no influence — on the contrary, for many Democrats, it’s akin to their Bible.

When even their own shareholders are suing them for peddling massive misinformation, though, you know it’s gotten bad.

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