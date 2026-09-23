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Son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Critically Injured in West Bank Ramming Attack

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Sep 23, 2026 2:45 PM
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Son of Israeli Ambassador to the US Critically Injured in West Bank Ramming Attack
Townhall Media

Twenty-nine-year-old Palestinian Mahmoud Muhammad Mahmoud Suleiman rammed a checkpoint in the West Bank Wednesday afternoon, critically injuring the son of the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter.

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Neria Leiter, a reserve soldier, was manning the checkpoint, which is near the settlement of Beit Horon, and was rushed to a hospital in Jerusalem. The assailant was shot and killed at the scene.

Warning: Disturbing footage.

Ambassador Leiter has already lost one son, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, who was killed in combat in northern Gaza in 2023. He said on social media that Neria needs a miracle:

I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel.

I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle.

Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts.

Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land.

They choose death - we choose life.

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Leiter is reportedly returning to Israel immediately.

The sad news comes as French President Emmanuel Macron is receiving heavy criticism from the U.S. and Israel Wednesday for telling the UN General Assembly, “Hamas has never operated in the West Bank.” See'Grotesque Absurdity': Israel, US Tear Into Macron After Gaslighting Statement on Hamas.

Hamas, displaying once again that they are depraved, hailed the attack, calling it a “natural response” to Israeli action in the region. However, they did not claim responsibility.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN Thursday. His speech was already expected to be defiant, but this will likely make it more so.

RedState will update this story as new information comes in.

News Topics HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM | UNITED NATIONS | GAZA
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