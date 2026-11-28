An earthquake hit near Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County on Saturday.

The quake hit around 9:30 AM and was magnitude 5.0.

While there was some damage, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, there were fortunately no reports of major damage, but they were still assessing potential impacts.

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The initial quake was then followed by multiple aftershocks.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, two more earthquakes followed – one a magnitude 3.0 and the other a 2.5. Reports of several aftershocks have followed from social media users in and around Los Angeles.

People reported a fire at the Chevron refinery.

BREAKING: A large fire and thick smoke are visible at the Chevron refinery following a magnitude 4.7 earthquake Los Angeles County, California. https://t.co/OxgIGUYH8i — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 28, 2026

But fortunately, that was controlled safety flaring and burn-off to prevent any problems.

Views from the airport showed the violent shaking breaking windows.

🚨 JUST IN: Footage released of LAX airport SHAKING and WINDOWS SHATTERING due to the estimated 5.0 earthquake, people RUNNING away from the falling glass Hopefully nobody got hit with the shards 🙏🏻 Crews rapidly came in to sweep the glass up There were a couple aftershocks reported as well. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2026

🚨 NOW: WATER LINES have busted at LAX following an earthquake and powerful aftershocks hitting the Los Angeles area The quake struck just off the coast, and LA is taking the brunt of it. https://t.co/XubAKJ9Rgi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 28, 2026

At least one plane also had to abort a landing and was told to go around due to the earthquake. You can see the shaking on the camera and hear the car alarms going off.

🚨 EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026! https://t.co/0qGYXcJyXs — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) November 28, 2026

Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that, fortunately, there didn't appear to be damage to critical infrastructure yet, but they are still assessing the impact.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says there are no immediate reports of damage to critical infrastructure after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled the region. Speaking after the tremor struck near Manhattan Beach, Bass noted emergency crews are still actively inspecting the Port of Los Angeles and city utilities. “At this point in time, we are not reporting any damage to our critical infrastructure,” Bass said, confirming that flights at LAX remain undisrupted as crews stay on watch for aftershocks. Keep up with live updates on the Southern California earthquake response on @foxone: https://t.co/5K9DQ4EDUr — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2026

This is a developing story, and we'll provide updates as more information becomes available.

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