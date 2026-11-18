Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

This May Be One of the Most Embarrassing Things Ever Posted by a Democrat

But it's wild that McGrath says this, after having served in the Marines and retired as a lieutenant colonel. She ran for the Senate and doesn't even have that much basic understanding to be able to identify what a Russian flag is? She's talking about the president being embarrassing?

The Different Way Xi Greeted Putin and Trump at Historic Summit Has People Talking

Neither are suddenly friendly towards the United States. But there are opportunities to make the world a safer and better place, and the Trump administration should take advantage of them.

Forget Affordability — Jeffries Vows to 'Immediately' Give Amnesty to Millions of Illegal Aliens

Trump and Republicans in Congress need to fight these tyrants every step of the way, or we’ll end up looking like France or England. That can't be allowed to happen.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — New Harvard Study Delivers Some Awkward News for Gun Ban Supporters

But 21 million rifles in the hands of more than 10 million Americans aren't some exotic curiosity. They're an established part of American gun ownership, whether Harvard researchers and gun control advocates like it or not. And if 21 million examples of a firearm aren't enough to establish common use, I'd love to know what number would be.

HotAir — Minnesota: Where Everything Is Now Below Average

Amy Klobuchar inherits an economy in deeper trouble than most in the country, and her ability to fix it is very limited. She won the job, but she may not enjoy it much.

PJ Media — How Donald Trump Can Honeytrap the Democratic Party

After all, the secret to a successful honeytrap is knowing thy audience. Study their desires, biases, and blind spots. Empower them to let their freakiest id flag fly. And ensnare them in the timeless art of seduction.

Townhall — How Mazie Hirono Made Things Very Weird During Hung Cao's Confirmation Hearing Yesterday

She’s doing her part; she’s an attack dog, albeit a crappy one, and she’s from a D+500 state in Hawaii, so she can literally act like a low-IQ person and keep her job.

Twitchy — Seditious Six Dem Elissa Slotkin Won't Take YES for an Answer From Trump's Navy Secretary Nominee

During the confirmation hearing the Democrats can of course be counted on to do their best to make it look like America is losing the war while sounding like spokespeople for the IRGC.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

It's a busy day on the Hill today, with multiple hearings/meetings set, including:

Senate Veterans' Affairs — Business meeting to consider pending nominations and fiscal year 2027 major medical facility lease authorizations.

Senate Foreign Relations — Business meeting to consider multiple nominations.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources — Hearings to examine the nominations of Dennis Kirk, of Virginia, to be Inspector General, Department of the Interior, and Toby Deen, of Colorado, to be an Assistant Secretary of Energy (Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy).

Senate Environment and Public Works — Business meeting to consider pending calendar business.

Senate Finance — Business meeting to consider the nominations of Christopher Abbott, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and Francis Browne, of the District of Columbia, to be an Under Secretary, and Robert Stebbins, of New York, to be General Counsel, both of the Department of the Treasury.

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions — Business meeting to consider the nominations of Mark Priebe, of Virginia, to be Inspector General, Department of Education, Heidi Overton, of New Mexico, to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Department of Health and Human Services, Michael Doyle, of Pennsylvania, to be a Member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, Catherine Eschbach, of Texas, to be General Counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and James O'Neill, of Texas, to be Director of the National Science Foundation. [Note: Overton's nomination has been withdrawn.]

House Homeland Security — “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11” [ DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and DNI Jay Clayton to testify ]

] Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation — Business meeting to consider multiple measures.

House Small Business, Contracting and Infrastructure Subcommittee — “Protecting Main Street, Securing America: Examining Cybersecurity Challenges for Small Business Contractors.”

Senate Budget — Hearings to examine the reality of Social Security.

Senate Judiciary — Hearings to examine pending nominations.

House Oversight and Government Reform, Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee — “Oversight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Out-of-Business Records Retention Practices”

House Veterans' Affairs, Health Subcommittee — Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies for Veterans: The Path Forward

Senate Indian Affairs — Business meeting to consider S.3475, to authorize, ratify, and confirm the Agreement of Settlement and Compromise to Resolve the Akwesasne Mohawk Land Claim in the State of New York, S.3573, to amend... H.R.226, H.R.2916, H.R.4463, H.R.5682, S.3859, S.4053

House Natural Resources — Multiple measures

Senate Intelligence (Select) — Hearings to examine the nominations of Gary Lawkowski, of Virginia, to be General Counsel, and Joseph Weirsky, of Virginia, to be Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, both of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Senate Aging (Special) — Hearings to examine a bridge, not a barrier, focusing on reforming the safety net to reward work.

Senate Veterans' Affairs — Hearings to examine VA accountability and transparency, focusing on examining the current and future path of VA's electronic health record modernization program.

Advertisement

Also today: House Democrats will be voting on leadership for the 120th Congress.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Tapping Jeffries As Speaker-Designate Today House Democrats will vote today behind closed doors and via secret ballot to tap House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as Speaker-designate today. Jeffires only needs an outright majority of the 260 House Democrats (including non-voting Delegates to Congress from the territories) to become Speaker-designate. It’s about the math. That means he only needs around 130 or so votes. But the story is in how many Democrats don’t vote for him. A number of progressives and moderates may vote against Jeffries. We won’t know who those Members are. But that figure serves as a metric by which to measure dissent in the Democratic Caucus. We should have a result by late morning. Keep in mind that Jeffries needs to win an outright majority of the entire House to become Speaker when the new Congress starts in January. If Democrats prospectively hold 260 seats, he needs 218 of the 435 total House members. That means Jeffries can only lose 42 votes in January and still be elected Speaker. Losing even dozens of votes on the floor would be remarkable for Jeffries, on track to become the first Black Speaker in history. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 18, 2026

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Tapping Jeffries As Speaker-Designate Today House Democrats will vote today behind closed doors and via secret ballot to tap House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as Speaker-designate today. Jeffires only needs an outright majority of the 260 House Democrats (including non-voting Delegates to Congress from the territories) to become Speaker-designate. It’s about the math. That means he only needs around 130 or so votes. But the story is in how many Democrats don’t vote for him. A number of progressives and moderates may vote against Jeffries. We won’t know who those Members are. But that figure serves as a metric by which to measure dissent in the Democratic Caucus. We should have a result by late morning. Keep in mind that Jeffries needs to win an outright majority of the entire House to become Speaker when the new Congress starts in January. If Democrats prospectively hold 260 seats, he needs 218 of the 435 total House members. That means Jeffries can only lose 42 votes in January and still be elected Speaker. Losing even dozens of votes on the floor would be remarkable for Jeffries, on track to become the first Black Speaker in history.

Advertisement

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday includes (times are local):

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Manila, Philippines

11:05 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Welcome Ceremony with the President of the Republic of the Philippines — Malacañang Palace

11:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting — Malacañang Palace

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch — Malacañang Palace

— THE PRESIDENT departs Manila, Philippines en route to Shenzhen, China — Malacañang Palace

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Shenzhen, China — Shenzhen, China

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Treasury - Scott Bessent – On Tuesday, Bessent touted the importance of a proposed rule designed to implement President Trump's Executive Order “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System.”

Financial institutions are on the front lines of protecting our financial systems from criminal organizations and cartels that target law-abiding businesses and workers. This proposed rule cuts unnecessary burdens, gives institutions more flexibility to effectively combat risk, and strengthens our fight against financial crime. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 17, 2026

Full Court Press...

A couple of notable developments in the courts on Tuesday:

❌ In In re Application of Fourteen Press Organizations for Access to Sealed Court Records (Ilhan Omar search warrant), Chief Judge James Boasberg (D.C.) ORDERS DOJ to submit proposed redactions to sealed search-warrant materials by November 20, with redacted records potentially becoming public as early as November 23, while excluding the supporting affidavit from the initial disclosure process.

❌ In Talbott v. United States (transgender military service), the D.C. Circuit DENIES the Trump administration's motion to stay its mandate pending Supreme Court review, allowing a narrowed injunction protecting currently serving plaintiffs to proceed.

Advertisement

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump is in the Philippines and China this week for the ASEAN Summit and the APEC Leaders Meeting, where he's set to have a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

GOP congressional leadership may be set now, but the Dems still have to select theirs — Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

I alluded to this in yesterday's musing: I embraced the early Christmas decorating trend this year. I have my reasons. More on that in some future musing.

But while we're in the midst of a colossal freakout/meltdown over cyber freakout/meltdowns, one creative fella on X had a suggestion I can almost get behind:

https://t.co/JfhnQ3XOrT — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) November 18, 2026

"An Advent calendar, but each day a part of our infrastructure fails."

I mean...why not?

LIGHTER FARE

I know this is silly, but it made me smile.

🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🤣🐈🐈🐈 https://t.co/FqDrU4qEer — Cheryl A (@ACheryl80675) November 17, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.