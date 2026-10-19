Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

When it comes to American politics, the most important things are often what is missing.

And in the case of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), House Oversight Chairman James Comer is pointing to an extraordinary mystery involving a winery, millions of dollars, and something that apparently wasn't there.

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The Kentucky Republican laid out several lines of inquiry into Omar's finances and family history during a recent interview.

But one allegation involving her husband's former wine business was particularly striking.

"There were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels," Comer said.

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Empty barrels. That's quite a baffling product for a business once listed as being worth millions.

The winery in question is eStCru Wines, a California company partially owned by Omar's husband, Tim Mynett. As the Washington Free Beacon documented, eStCru filed for termination on April 4, shortly after Omar amended her congressional financial disclosures.

Her original filings valued Mynett's interest in the winery at between $1 million and $5 million. Earlier disclosures had placed it between $15,001 and $50,000. Then came the correction.

Omar's amended filing reported no equity value for the winery or Mynett's venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital. Her office blamed an accounting error, saying the original figures overstated her husband's actual wealth by failing to account properly for liabilities.

"The original filing was based on incomplete information from Mr. Mynett's businesses' accountants in good faith and deference to professional judgment. It listed assets without liabilities, and it significantly overstated her husband's net worth. The accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth," an Omar spokesperson told the Star Tribune.

Comer isn't satisfied. In his interview, the chairman said there were "multiple fronts where you could get a a search warrant issued," citing the financial disclosures, the winery, and other allegations involving Omar's family.

Ilhan Omar is much like Oakland, as Gertrude Stein famously quipped, "There is no there there." And that brings us to another controversy in which the question is what records may be missing.

As I reported last week, federal investigators have been examining questions surrounding Omar's immigration history, including her account of obtaining U.S. citizenship through her father's naturalization.

It comes amid a gaping hole in her story: There is correspondence from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security that show no naturalization record for Omar's father.

OMG Letters from the USCIS and DHS appear to verify that citizenship records for Ilhan Omar's father DO NOT EXIST. No record of his naturalization exists. Ilhan Omar claimed citizenship through her father. If no record exists, how can she be a U.S. citizen? https://t.co/pFjyLgUXUZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2026

Then there is the mystery of Ilhan Omar's birth year. As RedState covered, Omar's staff requested a change to her birth year in a public reference record in 2019, from 1981 to 1982.

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Omar has said she became a citizen through her father before turning 18. But if the earlier birth year is right, that could prove to be a fraudulent statement.

Former President Barack Obama has meanwhile criticized the federal investigation into Omar as an "appalling" abuse of power, accusing the administration of selectively targeting her over her political beliefs.

This is rich, considering the source. It was Obama's IRS that targeted tea party and religious groups, his intelligence community that cooked up the Russia Hoax, his law enforcement arm that carried out Trump campaign surveillance, and his lawless regime that engaged in non-stop election interference.

In a Fox News column, attorney Mike Davis argued that the judicial warrant authorizing the search of Omar's home does not jibe with Obama's weaponization claims.

The Fourth Amendment bars judges from issuing a warrant without probable cause. U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh of the District of Columbia, the DC duty judge when the Omar raid occurred, reportedly signed the warrant for Omar’s home. That means Judge Sharbaugh found probable cause evidence of at least one federal crime is inside Omar’s home. [...] According to all evidence, Judge Sharbaugh is no puppet of the Trump administration. The DC U.S. district judges who appointed him as a magistrate judge in October 2024 are overwhelmingly leftists–overwhelmingly Obama and Biden appointees. In reality, the truth is far more devastating for Democrats. Judge Sharbaugh's almost certain signature on that warrant shows beyond any reasonable doubt that this matter is serious and based in evidence. This is no political hit job.

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Ilhan Omar is missing a lot of things in her cover story that she was just a poor "child refugee" escaping Somalia to find freedom in the United States.

If all of these swirling investigations lead to criminal charges, Omar may find herself back in her country of origin, wishing she had been more grateful for America's hospitality.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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