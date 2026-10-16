Wisconsin Sec. of State Candidate Floors Voters With Her 'Number One Priority' If She Gets Elected

Wisconsin voters are choosing a new secretary of state this November, and Democrat nominee JoCasta Zamarripa has identified her top priority for the office.

It's not maintaining public records, modernizing state archives, or overseeing the state's trust funds.

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It's a heckuva lot more dubious than all of that. And she revealed it in a recent interview with a local television station.

"My number one priority is to see the governor sign driver's licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites into law," Zamarripa told a reporter, adding that she hopes the next governor will be fellow Democrat David Crowley.

@greg_price11 @Bars4Daze DMV is ground zero for dirty voter rolls! @repjocasta is all about dirty voter rolls & election fraud. — Pistolannie (@Pistolannie31) October 15, 2026

That's a bizarre priority for someone who wants to be in charge of a state’s election integrity. But Zamarripa isn't hiding her intentions.

In an October 14 interview with Wisconsin television station WMTV, she explained that she wants to use the secretary of state's office as a platform to advocate for legislation, even though the position has no direct authority to enact it.

"I'll no longer be that legislator with the vote in that way, but I believe I can use the office as a platform. I'll be able to use my soapbox," she said.

When a reporter asked whether Crowley had committed to supporting her proposal, Zamarripa acknowledged that they had not yet discussed it.

"We're going to talk soon," she replied, expressing confidence that Crowley would support legislation she had previously championed in the state Assembly.

Zamarripa argued that allowing illegal aliens to obtain licenses would improve public safety by bringing more drivers into the licensing and insurance systems.

"Driver's licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites is going to improve the public safety of all Wisconsinites," she said, explaining that the change could mean more licensed drivers and greater access to affordable automobile insurance.

She is grasping for more straws here than a Chick-fil-A attendant working Saturday night at the drive-thru.

What she should be caring about is getting illegal aliens out of our country and away from our voter rolls. Instead, she might as well be giving a full-throated endorsement of voter fraud.

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, with narrow statutory exceptions. The National Voter Registration Act also requires states to offer voter-registration opportunities through driver's license applications.

States have experienced problems when alleged safeguards failed. Minnesota is a striking example. The state enacted its Driver's Licenses for All law in 2023, allowing residents to obtain standard licenses regardless of immigration status. It also established automatic voter registration through driver's license and state ID transactions, with citizenship verification requirements intended to keep the two processes separate.

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In September 2024, Minnesota's secretary of state acknowledged that officials had flagged a small number of registration files for additional review, including questions involving citizenship documentation.

Officials said some discrepancies appeared to involve documents that had been misclassified or improperly saved, and cautioned that the affected applicants might still be eligible voters.

Minnesota's July 2026 legislative audit found that the secretary of state's office had largely established adequate voter-registration procedures, although some counties had failed to update records accurately. Minnesota law also expressly requires citizenship documentation or verification before a driver's license transaction can trigger automatic voter registration.

The broader problem isn't confined to Minnesota, or even to Democratic-run states.

A September 2026 Reuters investigation identified more than 30,000 instances since 2000 in which people who had identified themselves as noncitizens were mistakenly added to voter rolls through administrative errors across at least 12 states. And contrary to legacy media mythology, some illegal aliens vote or people vote for them.

Some had explicitly answered that they were not citizens, only to be registered anyway.

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Zamarripa's Republican opponent, Jay Schroeder, has his own proposed changes to state government.

He wants to transfer election administration to the secretary of state's office and eliminate the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Zamarripa opposes that proposal, warning that it could undermine the state's election system.

Neither candidate could implement those changes without legislative action.

Something reeks in the state of Wisconsin and it’s not the Limburger cheese. It's the Democrat Party’s love affair with illegal aliens and its staunch opposition to election integrity measures.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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