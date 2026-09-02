'Ain't My First Rodeo': DeSantis Shreds 'Soros' Heckler As Only He Can in Speech Touting Victories

On Tuesday, the Florida GOP met for a leadership forum that included Gov. Ron DeSantis and top-of-the-ticket candidates like Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19), the gubernatorial nominee, and current Attorney General James Uthmeier, who is seeking a full term after being appointed in early 2025 by DeSantis to replace then-AG Ashley Moody, who was DeSantis' pick to succeed then-Sen. Marco Rubio after he was nominated as Trump's Secretary of State.

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During the event, DeSantis officially endorsed Donalds and all the nominees, stressing how critical it was for the Sunshine State's growth and prosperity to continue long after he's gone.

He touted his accomplishments as the state's governor for eight years, which included reducing the size and scope of government, lowering taxes, and growing the Republican Party to the extent that Florida, once a battleground, is now considered a red state:

"We have 4 million more residents than New York State does, yet our budget's $117 billion, their budget's $268 BILLION dollars!" "We have the lowest per capita tax in the country, we've paid off just since I've been governor, 52% of our state's debt, and we have a smaller government today than the day I took office. See, it can be done!"

🚨 BOOM! GOV. RON DESANTIS just MIC DROPPED New York:



"We have 4 million more residents than New York State does, yet our budget's $117 billion, their budget's $268 BILLION dollars!"



"We have the lowest per capita tax in the country, we've paid off just since I've been… pic.twitter.com/YXqa4zLDQo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

Gov. Ron DeSantis said one million current Florida Republicans were Democrats or no-party voters the day he first won in 2018 as people poured into a “refuge of sanity in a world gone mad.” DeSantis added that with just a 300,000 GOP edge in 2022 he still delivered the biggest Republican gubernatorial victory in state history because “we win and they lose.”

🚨 NEW: Gov. Ron DeSantis said one million current Florida Republicans were Democrats or no-party voters the day he first won in 2018 as people poured into a “refuge of sanity in a world gone mad.”



DeSantis added that with just a 300,000 GOP edge in 2022 he still delivered the… pic.twitter.com/mVhdwEpsHH — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 1, 2026

As DeSantis was giving his speech, something happened that he has more than gotten used to during his time as governor: hecklers tried to interrupt. Needless to say, he was not having it, accusing the heckler of being bought and paid for by billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros and suggesting Soros needed to do a better job of hiring these clowns.

"Hey, Soros isn't paying you enough, because you're not very good at this! You should try again," DeSantis stated, directing his words to the heckler. "He needs to pay some better talent instead of having people like you show up. This ain't my first rodeo, lady! I've seen it all, and you ain't very good at it."

Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis was heckled mid-speech as he touted Florida cutting its budget four years running, more residents than New York, the nation’s lowest per-capita taxes, 52% of state debt paid off and a smaller government than the day he took office, firing back,… pic.twitter.com/DIuHCvNtHA — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 1, 2026

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It's hard to say what was the best about DeSantis: His ability to transform Florida as the undisputed beacon of light and freedom for the rest of the country, or his ability to own and unapologetically cut his political opposition - including the leftist mainstream media - down to size, and on his terms.

I know I'm not the only one who is going to miss him after this term is up. But will this final term be the last we'll hear from DeSantis? Who knows what the future holds...

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