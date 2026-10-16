Jerry Seinfeld Absolutely Roasts Pro-Palestinian Hecklers Who Crash His Live Comedy Show

Jerry Seinfeld has had enough of anti-Israel activists trying to hijack his comedy shows.

When protesters interrupted his performance at the Chicago Theatre, the legendary comedian decided to give them a performance they probably weren't expecting.

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"Twenty-two thousand Palestinians who are children now are killed with our taxpayer money, and you're making jokes!" one woman shouted.

Seinfeld, who has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, responded with some rather brutal sarcasm.

"It's a genocide. I'm into it," he joked, also mockingly calling himself "racist."

And then he started dancing.

The comedian even joked that he would find out how much the protesters had paid for their tickets and send the money directly to Israel.

People spend a lot of money to hear Jerry Seinfeld tell jokes at a live show. But the funniest joke is that he wants to take the money paid by the pro Hamas protesters in the audience and donate it to Israel. 🤣 https://t.co/lnyp6au7GV — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 12, 2026

Now that's how you handle hecklers.

The Anti-War Committee Chicago and the Chicago branch of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network subsequently claimed responsibility for organizing the disruption.

"Friday's disruption sent a clear message: Those who defend Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and throughout Palestine will be met with protest and are not welcome on Chicago's stages without opposition," the groups declared.

Apparently, the activists believe purchasing tickets to a comedy show entitles them to take over the performance and deliver political speeches to everyone else in the audience.

Seinfeld had other ideas. And this is hardly the first time he's encountered activists determined to make his comedy performances about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As RedState's Nick Arama reported in June, Seinfeld was confronted by a pro-Palestinian influencer after attending a New York Knicks game.

"What up, Seinfeld? What up? Can we get a 'Free Palestine'?" the streamer asked, shoving a microphone toward him.

Seinfeld didn't miss a beat.

"It doesn't exist," he replied, laughing as he walked away.

The comedian has also faced protesters at other performances, including demonstrations surrounding his appearance at Duke University's commencement ceremony in 2024.

At a later Duke event in September 2025, Seinfeld made clear how he viewed some of the rhetoric surrounding the conflict.

"Free Palestine is, to me, just — you're free to say you don't like Jews. Just say you don't like Jews," he said.

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And the latest Chicago spectacle illustrates why he's become such a difficult target for protesters seeking a viral confrontation.

He's a professional comedian with decades of experience handling hecklers. They shout accusations, and he turns the disruption into another joke.

The activists may have gotten their viral video, but they also gave Seinfeld an opportunity to ridicule their insipid talking points in front of the very audience they were trying to commandeer.

If their goal was to humiliate Seinfeld, they picked the wrong guy. Their radical activism has become a big joke, and one that isn’t lost on the professional comedian.

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