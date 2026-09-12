Watch: Firefighter Unloads on Pro-Palestinian Agitator Near 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

New York City held a commemoration ceremony for the people taken from us as part of the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

While some of the families of those killed objected to Mayor Zohran Mamdani being there, he went anyway.

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Then, Mamdani being Mamdani, he sparked more controversy when he was caught on camera laughing with Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) during the solemn reading of the names of the dead.

Mandami and AOC sharing a good laugh while the names of 9/11 victims are read is quite the visual pic.twitter.com/7WQUm6MXm3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 11, 2026

That understandably did not go over well.

There were anti-Mamdani protesters. Then there were two different sets of counter-protesters: one group claiming to be self-identified Nazis, and a leftist group on the periphery of the memorial. It appeared the New York Police Department was keeping them away from the actual memorial. At least one counter-protester was arrested.

But there was at least one flare-up between a firefighter and a pro-Palestinian activist near Ground Zero. The firefighter ripped the activist, who was wearing an Elmo costume with a Palestinian flag, to shreds.

Warning for graphic language:

NEW: A NYC firefighter just unloaded on a pro Palestine activist in an Elmo costume.

Frustration from Americans attending the 9/11 memorial service a few blocks away is spilling over. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/lUNVTGJTjB — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 11, 2026

The firefighter shouted at the agitator.

"F------ anti-American motherf-----. Go back to f------ Palestine. We don’t want you here," the man yelled to the protester. It was unclear if he was a current or retired firefighter. The man told the protester to also take former President Barack Obama, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with them. "Take ‘em all. They’re all no f-----g good!" he yelled. "You’re no f-----g good."

You could hear at least one person expressing approval of his dressing down of the Elmo-costumed man.

As the firefighter walked away from the agitator, someone yelled in the video, "The Jews are committing a genocide." They don't consider what that firefighter might be thinking, or what anyone else might have gone through on 9/11, and how you shouldn't be acting like this on this day of all days.

The FDNY told Fox News Digital: "We are aware of the video circulating of someone wearing a uniform having a verbal altercation today. This person appears to be from another fire department and is not and has never been a member of the FDNY."

Many fire departments from outside New York City came to help out in the days following the attack, to search for people. An unnamed source told the NY Post he was a firefighter from elsewhere in New York State; from his accent, he sounds like it wasn't far away from New York City.

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