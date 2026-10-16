Alaska Senate Candidate Cues Viral Reaction With Embarrassing Thing She Brought to Live Debate

Debate preparation is generally considered a good thing. But when you're running for the United States Senate, voters probably expect you to be able to discuss your own record without constantly consulting a cheat sheet.

Advertisement

Former Alaska Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola learned that lesson the hard way Thursday night when her apparent reliance on cue cards during a debate with Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan became a story of its own.

And Sullivan wasn't about to let the opportunity pass.

The two candidates squared off in a closely watched debate as Republicans fight to defend their narrow Senate majority. But while the discussion covered serious issues, including Alaska's fishing industry, energy development, and allegations involving Peltola's treatment of congressional staffers, it was the Democrat's repeated glances at her notes that attracted some of the biggest reactions online.

At one point, Sullivan interrupted to ask the moderators a rather pointed question.

"We weren't supposed to get these questions beforehand, were we?"

"No, sir," Alaska's News Source reporter Wil Courtney replied.

"Absolutely not," added Alaska Public Media chief editor Lori Townsend.

"OK," Sullivan responded. "I'm just watching my opponent."

Yikes. An embarrassing moment for Sen. Dan Sullivan.



Sullivan falsely accuses Mary Peltola of getting debate questions beforehand because she is doing a better job than him.



Peltola then drops the hammer: “I’m prepared!” pic.twitter.com/PHSBJ2nyYu — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2026

Ouch.

Peltola interjected that she was simply better "prepared."

Sullivan later posted on X: "Really, Mary? Reading off a script? You can't cue-card your way through the Senate."

Really, Mary? Reading off a script? You can’t cue-card your way through the Senate. https://t.co/8GycMZruWf — Dan Sullivan (@DanSullivan_AK) October 16, 2026

The clip quickly circulated online, with Republican critics suggesting Peltola looked more comfortable reading prepared talking points than answering questions directly.

National Republican Senatorial Committee official Joanna Rodriguez piled on.

"Mary, blink twice if you are okay. It seems you can't string a sentence together without reading from the talking points your Lower 48 handlers wrote you," she wrote.

@MaryPeltola Hey Mary, your Lower 48 handlers are very happy you're reading from the script they sent you! https://t.co/C0Ifk5Ndu6 — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 16, 2026

Another commenter joked that Peltola needed a cue card just to remember her own name and the fact that she's a grandmother.

While another made a veiled jab at a controversy involving Peltola's use of slurs.

In fairness Mary Peltola's campaign staff had to write down all her debate answers on cue cards to make sure Peltola didn't drop the N-word in an unscripted answer. https://t.co/JaLiNk17Ti — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 16, 2026

As RedState's Nick Arama reported in September, Peltola has a history of angry outbursts, slurs, and firings.

Four former staff members also alleged that she used the slur "fa**ot" over the years, including against her own staff members, which her campaign denies. She also used the word “retarded,” according to the ex-aides as well as text messages that the Times saw. Peltola canned some longtime staff members just before the primary. According to two former aides, that was "fueled by one of the candidate’s blowups." When she was in the House as a member of Congress, Peltola had one of the highest staff turnover rates, according to the Times.

Advertisement

Sullivan also confronted Peltola over allegations involving her treatment of former congressional employees, citing New York Times reporting and claiming that 25 staffers had left her office.

Peltola rejected the accusations as "outright fabrications or mass exaggerations of the truth," arguing that the election shouldn't be about her "worst day."

The exchange became heated enough that moderators warned the candidates about interrupting each other and threatened to cut their microphones.

Peltola, for her part, wasn't backing down.

"Last time he got caught copying my answers. This time he's complaining because I came ready," she posted on X. "It's called being prepared, Dan."

Last time he got caught copying my answers. This time he’s complaining because I came ready. It’s called being prepared, Dan. — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) October 16, 2026

That's certainly one way to spin it.

But the cue-card exchange wasn't the only embarrassing moment for the Democrat.

Republicans also circulated footage of Peltola appearing to consult her notes while discussing Alaska's fishing industry, one of the signature issues of her political career.

The GOP's research operation mocked the former congresswoman for allegedly needing a script to discuss the industry, claiming she hadn't introduced a single bill to help Alaska fishermen during her first term in Congress.

The debate also exposed disagreements over the proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas pipeline, particularly whether South Korea had made firm financial commitments to the project. Sullivan defended the Trump administration's negotiations, while Peltola cautioned against overstating investment promises that had not been finalized.

Advertisement

Both candidates expressed support for the project, but their disagreement reflected a broader fight over who can deliver economic opportunities for Alaska.

Peltola has faced scrutiny over the gap between her campaign's pro-energy messaging and her record in Congress, a potentially significant issue in a state where oil and gas development remains central to the economy.

The Cook Political Report rates the contest a toss-up, despite President Trump carrying Alaska in 2024. With control of the Senate at stake, neither party can afford to dismiss the race.

Still, Thursday's debate provided a particularly memorable image: a Democrat Senate candidate repeatedly looking down at prepared notes while her Republican opponent asked whether she'd somehow received the questions beforehand.

It raises a question that no amount of campaign spin can erase: How much of what voters are hearing is coming from Peltola herself, and how much is coming from the script she is given?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at RedState, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.