Alaska Races Tighten Ahead of RCV Round 2 in Midterms. What Dems Just Did Could Backfire.

We have been watching the major races through the summer and now into the fall in our 49th state, Alaska, so let's take one of the last analytical looks at the state's Senate and gubernatorial seats ahead of the ranked-choice voting (RCV) round two in the midterms.

Advertisement

The tricky thing both sides of the aisle must do is reach the undecideds in Alaska (pollsters in September said that almost 20 percent (18) of voters told them they have not made up their minds about November). Democrat gubernatorial nominee Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is considered the favorite to win the general election, by as much as 10 points. And things are even more spaced apart in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for the race. But it could change as more voters decide for whom to pull the lever.

And as we have written before about the Senate race, it is really close between the liberal Democrat candidate, Mary Peltola, and GOP incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (AK). RCP continues to read the tea leaves that way for the U.S. Senate.

Things have not been all ponies and fields of daisies for the Democrats' horse in a recent news cycle, though.

RedState's Nick Arama shared a story in late Sept. on The New York Times' damning reporting about Democrat Peltola's reported angry outbursts at and poor treatment of former staffers - including making them provide care for her daughter's pet chameleon.

As RedState previously wrote, Nick Begich dropping out right before the round-one RCV election in August, unfortunately, was a boon for the Democrat Peltola's fortunes. And my colleague Ward Clark posited on the curious case of the missing rankings - by about 60 percent of AK voters in that election.

These recent numbers are both positive and negative news for Republicans, though, since several major polls - Sabato's Crystal Ball and the Cook Political Report - moved the governor's race from "likely Republican" to "toss-up." But you have to factor in the negative stories on the Dem in the Senate race somewhat. The opportunity is there, if Republican voters turn out on Election Day.

Alaskans recently saw some good news about the future of their state, and how prosperity could continue under Republican leadership in Washington, with the report from my colleague Ward Clark on Sept. 30 about a new energy deal struck by the Trump administration including the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) pipeline.

How are things looking as the work week comes to a close in the Last Frontier State? Democrats keep trying to play up to the voters that their candidates are moderate and normal, everyday people. So, they really must be showing their desperation with what they just did.

As Peltola and Kreiss-Tomkins looked on, the American Federation of Teachers president, radical leftist unionista Randi Weingarten, screamed and went basically nuts at a rally event on Friday

Advertisement

Watch:

Randi Weingarten looks absolutely INSANE as she SHRIEKS her support for Alaska liberal Mary Peltola.



Peltola is trying to sell herself as a “moderate” yet brings this lunatic to the state to campaign for her… pic.twitter.com/9KQPYApUbp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2026

Good luck convincing many people who have common sense with this bad move, which could easily backfire on them in the midterms.

Oh, and while we're at it, let's get rid of the Department of Education sooner rather than later, folks. That is something that will only happen under a Republican Congress. Vote!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.