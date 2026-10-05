Why Shouldn't We Trust Mary Peltola? Ask the Vice President.

You can generally count on a Democrat to say one thing, and to another. Alaska's former at-large representative Mary Peltola is no exception; granted, she faces very different expectations in Alaska than she does from the Washington Democrat apparatchiks. And, too much of the time, she let the Democrat establish brow-beat her.

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Vice President JD Vance was in Alaska on Monday, and he took some questions on the tarmac in Fairbanks. One of those questions, from the Daily Wire's Mary Margaret Olohan, involved Mary Peltola's track record on just this.

.@MaryMargOlohan: "Mary Peltola has said that she doesn't support men in women's sports but she voted for men in women's sports perviously..." @VP: "Don't judge Mary by what she's saying in the final six weeks of a Senate campaign. You gotta judge her by what she actually did." https://t.co/ExYETC8PJV — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 5, 2026

Here's how that conversation went:

Mary Margaret Olohan: Mr. Vice President, Mary Peltola has said that she doesn't support men in women's sports, but she voted for men in women's sports previously. What do you think's going on there? VP Vance: Well, I think what's going on, with so many of these candidates, is that they realize that the woke era, all the crazy stuff the Democrats had to say and do from call it 2018 to 2022, the voters don't like it. So now they're actually confronting voters, and they're trying to run away from their record, and I would just say to Alaska voters, don't judge Mary by what she's saying in the final six weeks of a Senate campaign. You've gotta judge her by what she actually did, and the reality is that she did support a lot of radical Democrat policies, including men in women's sports, when her voting record was on the line, what she did, was she supported radical left policies.

Mary Peltola's main opponent, incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) (No, not that Dan Sullivan; the real Dan Sullivan) has been hammering the Peltola camp with just this kind of deconstruction of her Congressional record, which is, in a word, spotty.

Check this out:

Mary Peltola turned against a bill she wrote herself and told Congress to vote against Alaska energy jobs. Then, after Alaskans fired her, she cashed out as a D.C. lobbyist. Alaskans can’t afford to trust Mary Peltola. https://t.co/f8uABrztKF — Dan Sullivan (@DanSullivan_AK) September 17, 2026

This ad says:

Speaker: If you can't keep your word, you're no good to me. That's how I feel about Mary Peltola. When her liberal party bosses told her to cut and run on Alaska, she followed orders. Peltola turned against a bill she had written herself, and told everyone to vote against Alaska energy jobs. Then, when Alaskans got fed up and fired her, Peltola cashed out as a D.C. lobbyist. Alaska can't trust Mary Peltola. Senator Dan Sullivan: I'm Dan Sullivan. And I approve this message.

The bill in question was the Alaska's Right to Produce Act (H.R. 6285) which Mary Peltola (among others) introduced. But when the bill actually came up for a vote, Mary Peltola wimped out, voting "present."

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The fact is, in her two year term, not one bill written by Mary Peltola passed. In contrast, her successor, Representative Nick Begich III (AK-At Large) is breaking records, with six of his bills passed and signed into law by President Trump in his first two-year term in office.

Mary Peltola, Alaskan or not, is just another Democrat. Sen. Sullivan knows this. Rep. Begich knows this. Let's hope enough Alaska voters know it to send Senator Sullivan back to Washington.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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