DOGE Gets Its Day at the Supreme Court As Justices Take Up Trump Administration Appeal

Washington has spent an extraordinary amount of time and energy trying to stop an organization whose stated mission was to find waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government: The Department of Government Efficiency.

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And if there is anything that Washington, D.C. hates, it's efficiency.

Except when it comes to the speed of reaction it can exhibit when its waste, fraud, and abuse is threatened. Then it can muster its vast resources faster than you can say "transgender operas."

Lawsuits. Injunctions. Demands for records. Attempts to restrict access to federal payment systems. Some might think an organization trying to save taxpayers money would be welcomed with open arms in a city perpetually complaining about budget deficits. They should guess again.

And although the organization itself has since wound down, the legal battles surrounding its activities are far from over. Now, one of those fights is headed to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the justices agreed to hear the Trump administration's appeal in a dispute over whether Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE, must turn over records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The case pits the administration against Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a watchdog group seeking documents concerning DOGE's operations during the early months of President Donald Trump's second term.

At the heart of the dispute is a deceptively simple question: Was DOGE a federal agency exercising independent government authority, or was it an advisory organization working directly for the president?

That legal distinction has enormous consequences. Federal agencies are generally subject to FOIA, which allows the public to request government records. Certain presidential advisory bodies, however, fall outside the law's disclosure requirements.

CREW argues that DOGE functioned as a federal agency, exercising substantial authority over government operations and therefore subject to public-records requests.

The Trump administration disputes that characterization, maintaining that DOGE served an advisory function and that forcing disclosure of its internal communications would improperly intrude on presidential decision-making.

The dispute has already gone through multiple rounds of litigation. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper previously sided with CREW, finding that DOGE likely qualified as an agency under FOIA and ordering expedited processing of the group's records request.

The Supreme Court intervened in June 2025, concluding that the lower court's discovery order was too broad and directing further consideration of separation-of-powers concerns.

But the litigation continued, and an appeals court panel subsequently allowed additional proceedings, including a proposed sworn deposition of DOGE acting administrator Amy Gleason. The administration argues that such demands threaten the confidentiality of presidential advisers.

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"Subjecting advisory bodies to intrusive discovery triggers the very concerns that Congress sought to avoid by excluding presidential advisory bodies from FOIA's reach," Justice Department attorneys argued in their Supreme Court petition.

CREW, meanwhile, insists that the public deserves access to records showing how DOGE participated in the administration's sweeping restructuring of federal operations.

"Undisputed facts in the public record — including the President's statements — confirmed that (DOGE) was wielding enormous independent authority across the federal government," the watchdog's attorneys argued in their filing.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear the appeal is a procedural victory for the administration, obviously, not a final ruling that DOGE is exempt from FOIA.

The justices will now have an opportunity to clarify the legal boundaries between presidential advisers and federal agencies, as well as the limits on discovery involving executive branch officials. And the case surfaces against a backdrop of legal challenges that have continued long after DOGE's high-profile operations ended.

As RedState's Susie Moore reported in September, another early DOGE lawsuit came to an end when a federal judge dismissed claims brought by 19 states over the organization's access to sensitive Treasury Department payment systems.

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That case, New York v. Trump, concerned DOGE personnel accessing systems maintained by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which processes federal payments and contains sensitive financial information.

The states initially secured restrictions on that access, citing privacy and security concerns. But circumstances changed. DOGE's temporary authorization expired in July 2026, and Treasury informed the court that the team had disbanded.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ultimately concluded that the states' original claims were moot because the challenged arrangement no longer existed. The judge also dismissed remaining challenges involving an automated system designed to flag potentially problematic payments, noting that the states had not identified an actual payment withheld or canceled by the system.

DOGE arrived in Washington promising to expose wasteful spending, challenge entrenched bureaucratic practices, and scrutinize how taxpayer dollars were being used. Let's take a look at some of the dubious spending it uncovered that generated all of the Left's wailing and gnashing of teeth — not to mention burnt Teslas.

$229,000 (USADF) – Funding the promotion of 100% organic shea butter in Burkina Faso

(USADF) – Funding the promotion of 100% organic shea butter in Burkina Faso $209,000 (DOS) – Funding an international study trip on LGBTQ+ advocacy

(DOS) – Funding an international study trip on LGBTQ+ advocacy $185,000 (DOS) – Promoting the empowerment of lesbian and bisexual women in Belize

(DOS) – Promoting the empowerment of lesbian and bisexual women in Belize $99,500 (USADF) – Supporting increased production of yogurt in Uganda

(USADF) – Supporting increased production of yogurt in Uganda $84,000 (USADF) – Supporting a business incubator for spa and wellness entrepreneurs in Nigeria

(USADF) – Supporting a business incubator for spa and wellness entrepreneurs in Nigeria $70,000 (DOS) – Producing a DEI music event in Ireland

(DOS) – Producing a DEI music event in Ireland $68,000 (DOS) – Funding dance class workshops in China

(DOS) – Funding dance class workshops in China $32,000 (DOS) – Creating an LGBTQ+ comic book in Peru

(DOS) – Creating an LGBTQ+ comic book in Peru $29,000 (USDA) – Hiring a Central American gender assessment consultant at the USDA

(USDA) – Hiring a Central American gender assessment consultant at the USDA $25,000 (DOS) – Funding a transgender opera in Colombia

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Yet the intensity of the resistance demonstrated just how disruptive the initiative had become. DOGE challenged the way Washington, D.C. operates, and it responded with an avalanche of litigation.

Elon Musk and DOGE rattled Washington's cage. And now, the DOGE will get its day in court.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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