One of the Original DOGE Court Battles Just Ended — Here's Why

One of the earliest legal battles over the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) came to an end on Wednesday, with a federal judge dismissing a lawsuit brought by 19 states over DOGE's access to sensitive Treasury Department payment systems.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas granted the administration's motion to dismiss the remaining claims in New York v. Trump and ordered the case closed. But the reason for the dismissal differs depending on which part of the states' challenge you're looking at.

The case dates back to February 2025, when the states sued after members of the Treasury DOGE team were given access to systems maintained by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service (BFS), the federal government's payment clearinghouse. Those systems contain sensitive financial information, including states' bank account numbers.

Vargas initially sided with the states, entering a preliminary injunction that restricted DOGE team members' access to the systems. At the time, she found the states were likely to succeed on their claim that Treasury had acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to adequately account for privacy and security concerns. The court subsequently modified the injunction after Treasury put additional vetting, training, and security procedures in place.

Fast-forward to July 2026, however, and the landscape had changed considerably: The executive order establishing DOGE expressly made it temporary, with an expiration date of July 4, 2026. Treasury informed the court that the DOGE team has since disbanded and its reporting structure no longer existed. Two former members remain at Treasury, but in different roles — one as the IRS's chief financial officer and the other as Treasury's chief information officer.

That rendered the states' original claims moot, Vargas concluded. In other words, there was no longer anything for the court to stop. She also rejected the states' argument that the government had voluntarily ceased the challenged conduct to avoid litigation: DOGE's expiration date was established before the lawsuit was ever filed.

That still left a second set of claims involving an automated review process developed by the Treasury DOGE team to flag federal payments for additional scrutiny if they potentially conflicted with administration policy. Those claims weren't moot — the process could theoretically outlive DOGE — but they had a different problem: The states never alleged that the system itself actually canceled a payment — or identified a specific payment owed to them that had even been frozen because of it. Vargas therefore found no final agency action to challenge under the Administrative Procedure Act.

The states' constitutional claims met essentially the same fate. While the executive branch can't simply refuse to disburse congressionally appropriated funds to advance its own policy preferences, Vargas noted, developing a system to flag payments for further review isn't the same thing as actually withholding them.

Advertisement

So, after more than a year and a half of litigation, this particular DOGE battle ends not with a bang but a whimper: DOGE is gone, and the states didn't allege that its payment-review system actually withheld any money — so that's that.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.