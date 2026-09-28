Maria Bartiromo's Replacement Is in at Fox News — This Will Make Trump Fans Very Happy

The Fox News faithful may be missing the "money honey" Maria Bartiromo, but the cable news network has found an interim replacement that should make Trump fans happy.

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Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow has taken over the Sunday morning program.

Fox announced Friday that Kudlow would host "Sunday Morning Futures" from Sept. 27 through Nov. 8, the Sunday following the midterm elections. The network said it will name a permanent host at a later date.

Kudlow made his debut Sunday with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as one of his guests, immediately putting his years of economic and White House experience to use.

The move comes less than a month after Bartiromo's surprising departure from Fox News Media following more than 12 years with the company.

As RedState's Nick Arama reported at the time, Fox announced on Sept. 3 that Bartiromo was "no longer with Fox News Media."

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," the network said.

The terse announcement immediately raised questions about what had happened to one of Fox's most recognizable business journalists. Fox subsequently described the split as a "business decision."

Bartiromo's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has pushed back on reports that she was fired and issued a statement suggesting there could be much more to the story.

"Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise," Freedman said earlier this month.

Bartiromo herself has also indicated that she isn't disappearing from public view. In a Sept. 10 message to supporters, she promised to "be back soon" with her "next moves."

Her departure created several holes in the Fox lineup. "Mornings With Maria" became "Mornings With Fox Business," using rotating anchors, while "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street" was renamed "FBN's Wall Street." Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz initially filled in on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Now Kudlow has the Sunday chair for the next several weeks, including the final stretch before the Nov. 3 midterms.

He's an obvious choice for the assignment. Kudlow served as director of the National Economic Council and assistant to the president for economic policy during Trump's first administration from 2018 until 2021. He joined Fox Business in 2021 and currently hosts "Kudlow" at 4 PM ET on weekdays.

Fox says his program has consistently ranked as the most-watched show in business television. He's also interviewed Trump, Bessent, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other major political and business figures during his time at the network.

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“Sunday Morning Futures” reportedly lost roughly 400,000 viewers between Aug. 9 and the week of Sept. 7, following Maria Bartiromo’s departure from Fox News. Critics of the network have claimed Bartiromo was fired after refusing to drop reporting related to the 2020 election, though Fox has publicly described her exit only as a “business decision."

Kudlow's résumé goes back much further than the Trump administration. Kudlow spent years at CNBC, including hosting "The Kudlow Report," and served in the Reagan administration as associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget from 1981 to 1985. He also worked as chief economist and senior managing director at Bear Stearns.

That background gives Fox a host who can move easily between politics and economics, which was also a major part of Bartiromo's appeal. There's another obvious reason Trump's supporters may welcome the choice.

Bartiromo developed "Sunday Morning Futures" into a major venue for interviews with Trump and members of his administration. Trump wasn't happy when Fox parted ways with her, publicly saying he "couldn't believe" she would no longer have her programs.

Kudlow, meanwhile, isn't merely someone who has interviewed Trump. He spent three years helping shape the president's economic agenda from inside the White House.

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His first show gave viewers a preview of what they can expect. Kudlow's interview with Bessent ranged across China, trade and the administration's pressure campaign against Iran, with the Treasury secretary arguing that Tehran was rapidly running out of oil it could sell.

Fox still has a decision to make about who gets Bartiromo's chair permanently. Kudlow's assignment officially ends Nov. 8, and the network has made clear that another announcement will follow.

But for viewers who liked Bartiromo's willingness to bring Trump and his top officials onto the program and dig heavily into economic and political issues, Fox could have gone in a very different direction.

For the next several weeks, it's going with Larry Kudlow.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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