Socialist Candidate Nixon Now Hit With Criminal Referral Over Hidden Debts

Corrupt politicians go back as far as politics. Now, in the latest apparent example of such, Florida's Republican candidate in the 2026 Senate election, Ashley Moody, may have just gotten a boost. How so? Because her opponent, the card-carrying "democratic socialist" Angie Nixon, is now facing a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over financial shenanigans.

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What is it with these socialist nitwits, anyway?

An ethics watchdog group filed a criminal referral to Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday demanding an investigation into Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon for allegedly filing a false financial disclosure to the Senate in violation of the Ethics in Government Act. Nixon, who earned at least $270,000 from her various jobs and investments in 2025, reported in her financial disclosures—submitted to the State of Florida on August 31 in her capacity as a state lawmaker—that she owes nearly $14,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS on top of $17,600 in unpaid federal student loans, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Nixon's tax and student loan delinquency would be news to anyone who reviewed the other financial disclosure she filed on August 31 with the U.S. Senate, which omitted any reference to those debts.

So, she allegedly lied in her financial disclosure. Who didn't see that coming? That seems to be what the watchdog group, the National Legal and Policy Center, thinks of the whole thing.

"It's clear that Nixon’s failure to list the two liabilities was no mere oversight but constitutes a knowing and willful filing of false financial disclosure reports," the National Legal and Policy Center wrote in its complaint, adding that it "demands prompt civil and criminal enforcement against Angie Nixon for her flagrant violations of the Ethics in Government Act's financial disclosure requirements."

This is the same Angie Nixon who, aside from parading around the Florida State House of Representatives with a bullhorn shouting incoherently over redistricting, is also refusing to repay her student loans, claiming "education should be free."

In October 2024, when Congress ended the pandemic-era student loan moratorium, Nixon declared on Facebook she was "above" paying back her educational debts. "Dear Student Loans. It's above me now," Nixon wrote. "I don't wanna pay it back. Education supposed to be free."

You can "supposed to" all you like, Ms. Nixon, but you signed a contract, and you have to pay this back. Education isn't free, no matter how many bullhorns you wear out shouting otherwise.

That's another thing that the DOJ may as well look into.

Now, as to her income: $270,000 is a pretty good haul for a year, especially when it's from "various jobs and investments," which is one way of saying she's never done an honest day's work in her life. And hey, whatever happened to "from each according to her abilities, to each according to her needs"? Shouldn't Angie Nixon's fellow Democratic Socialist communists be enforcing a little economic justice here? Or, at least, a little ideological purity?

Oh, I'm just kidding. It's always like this with commies. That "to each according to their needs" only applies to the peasants. You know — the people that she represents, who can stand in bread lines after they spend 10 hours in the grist mills so they can pay taxes to cover Angie Nixon's student loans that she refuses to pay.

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Now, regardless of what happens with this referral, this issue has given Nixon's Republican opponent a big, beautiful weapon to use against her in the campaign as we are running into the last few weeks. It looks a lot like it's already working: Ashley Moody is running ahead in the polls, leading Nixon in the RealClear Polling average by 6.6 points — and remember, this is a statewide election in Ron DeSantis's Florida. Nixon may have managed to take out Alexander Vindman, who was tragically born with no personality, in the primary — but a general election in Florida is a whole different kettle of crayfish.

Let Angie Nixon stick that in her... bullhorn.

Then, of course:

The Nixon campaign did not return a request for comment.

You don't say.

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