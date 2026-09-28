‘No’: DHS Taunts NFL After League Asks to Pull Brian Dawkins Border Video

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a highlight reel of former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins on Sunday. The NFL was not amused.

The video, meant to boast of the department's readiness as a migrant caravan approaches, showed Dawkins doing pre-game hype routines, followed by some of the 9-time Pro Bowler's hardest hits. It was captioned, "Our time has come."

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The video is accompanied by the song "Blind" by Korn.

On Monday, the NFL responded to the DHS video.

“The league has requested that DHS take down the video," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told reporters.

Dawkins also felt compelled to release a video statement saying he never gave anyone permission to use his name or likeness.

“Take a deep breath,” he said. “Y'all be blessed.”

#HelloBlessedPeople🙏🏽



I have respectfully not given permission to anyone other than those I currently do business with to use my NIL. Be Blessed! 🙏🏽



#Breath pic.twitter.com/lXOMwZGLJ3 — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) September 28, 2026

Sadly for the NFL, Homeland Security has no intention of removing the video. The Hill reports they are refusing the NFL’s request to take the Dawkins video down.

Instead, they explained that they will use every tool at their disposal to stop illegal aliens from entering the country. They even used a football analogy just to twist the knife ever so gently.

“DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

For those who might have missed that subtle reference, Dawkins' nickname while he dominated the league for 16 seasons was "Weapon X."

DHS general counsel James Percival was a little more direct on social media, posting a meme of Bugs Bunny with puckered lips saying "No."

A migrant caravan known as Fe y Esperanza, or Faith and Hope, is moving north through southern Mexico after leaving Honduras on September 20th. The group has grown to more than 600 people from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Haiti and resumed walking Sunday night from Tapachula.

U.S. officials say Border Patrol is tracking the column with foreign partners. For now, the caravan remains far from the U.S. border.

"The message to the caravan is you will not be allowed into our country," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Newsweek. "Our border is closed to lawbreakers. President Trump delivered the most secure border in history and has had 16 months of ZERO releases at the border. The days of catch and release are over."

"Any illegal aliens who pay cartels to smuggle them in the United States should expect the same outcome: arrest, prosecution where appropriate, and immediate deportation."

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Large migrant caravans were all the rage through the Biden years, frequently forming in Central America and heading for the U.S. border. Many migrants who started in groups peeled off, used smugglers, or showed up at ports.

A large share who reached American soil were processed and released pending asylum dates rather than turned around on the spot. Known “gotaways” exploded under Biden.

All that has changed. Turns out we just needed a new president and a better defensive coordinator for America.

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