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Amazing Views As SpaceX Starship Hits Historic Milestone and Makes It Into Orbit

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 28, 2026 5:39 PM
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Amazing Views As SpaceX Starship Hits Historic Milestone and Makes It Into Orbit
AP Photo/Eric Gay

SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, had its 14th flight on Monday, and it hit a milestone - it was its first flight into orbit. 

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It launched from Starbase, Texas, with spectacular visuals. 

Then they had the booster separation. Despite having an engine shutdown early during the boost-back burn, the Super Heavy had a successful splashdown in the Gulf of America. 

Meanwhile, Starship continued. One of the engines failed, and that threw into question whether or not they would continue with the goal of reaching orbit. But flight controllers gave it a "go," and they continued with the mission after assessing the telemetry. 

The Starship upper stage deployed 26 Starlink internet satellites

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Then they prepared to come back out of orbit, bringing the flight back earlier than planned.

The mission was initially expected to last six orbits, leading to a splashdown off the coast of Chile around 6:40 p.m. But with the Starlink satellites safely on their way, mission managers opted to bring the ship down early with a Pacific Ocean splashdown north of Hawaii.

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News Topics SPACE | SPACEX | TEXAS | USA | ELON MUSK
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