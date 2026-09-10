Maria Bartiromo Just Hinted at What's Next After Split From Fox News

As we reported, Fox News announced that that Maria Bartiromo would no longer be with the network and they wished her well with an incredibly brief and rather cold announcement, given that she'd worked 12-and-a-half years for them and was highly regarded by the viewers and colleagues.

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🆕 WHY?: Maria Bartiromo left Fox News Media effective immediately on September 3, 2026, after 12½ years.



Fox issued a brief statement thanking her and wishing her well on her next chapter; no reason was given. pic.twitter.com/g4b7KwSf5n — Bella (@stockbella) September 3, 2026

The split was very surprising, and there was no comment from Bartiromo when the story initially hit.

Then came reports, not from Fox, but other media claiming she had been fired for leaking information to the White House.

Her attorney followed that with a statement contesting that she had been fired, and even contesting that she was no longer employed by Fox.

For many years, Maria Bartiromo hosted three number one rated television shows on Fox channels. She has been, without question, one of the hardest working journalists throughout her award winning career. “The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false,” said Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Bartiromo, in a statement issued Friday. “Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise. Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth.”

Now Bartiromo is speaking herself.

Thank you to all friends & followers for your amazing words I am so grateful for the outpouring of love on SM & texts. I love you all. here's a great shot of the 🌈 breaking through, I snapped the other day. More to come pic.twitter.com/toHBSsZok7 — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) September 10, 2026

"Thank you to all friends & followers for your amazing words," she said.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of love on SM & texts. I love you all. here's a great shot of the [rainbow emoji] breaking through, I snapped the other day. More to come."

That was greeted with a lot of affection and appreciation from people on X, especially the last part about the "more" that was coming.

There had been unconfirmed reports about what she might do, but this sounds like we may know soon. It sounds like she may be about to announce what it is shortly.

But that was nice that she wanted to express gratitude to her audience for their good wishes. Among the people who wished her well was former X CEO, Linda Yaccarino.

You are missed and loved! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XzUjruGuRa — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 10, 2026

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Former Department of Justice official Ed Martin also wished her well.

God bless, Maria.

America will never fail S long as we create winners like her! https://t.co/FKLwjr4mCg — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) September 10, 2026

One of Bartiromo's former colleagues, Fox News host Monica Crowley, also had warm wishes.

So we'll keep an eye out and let you know as soon as we know what the "more" is, and what Bartiromo may be doing next.





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