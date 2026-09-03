Wow: Maria Bartiromo Out at Fox

Surprising news on Thursday regarding Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo.

She has reportedly parted ways with Fox, according to a statement from the company.

🚨 Maria Bartiromo out at Fox News per a terse statement pic.twitter.com/wUorOZzPXO — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) September 3, 2026

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The statement said she was "no longer with Fox News Media." “We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” the statement concluded.

Can it get any briefer or more cold than that? What the heck happened? That's not the way you would usually treat someone who has been there for 12 1/2 years.

Vanity Fair's Aidan McLaughlin said he was told she was not leaving for a job in the Trump administration.

Bartiromo is not leaving for a job in the Trump admin, I’m told — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) September 3, 2026

So she isn't going to be the new White House Press Secretary, if that report is right. I don't think she'd be interested in that in any event.

She joined Fox Business Network and Fox News in early 2014 after leaving CNBC.

Bartiromo’s last “Mornings with Maria” aired Thursday morning at Fox Business Network, and the show will be retitled “Morning with Fox Business” and employ a rotation of anchors. “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” which airs weekly on FBN Fridays, will become “FBN’s Wall Street” and will be hosted by Cheryl Casone this week and then rotating anchors following.

Jason Chaffetz will be taking over her next Sunday episode of Bartiromo’s long-running Sunday show, "Sunday Morning Futures."

We'll keep you updated as we hear more on the backstory.

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