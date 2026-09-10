Oprah Guest Gushes About Lindsay Clancy — Wants Same 'Passion' for Black Child-Killers, Too

There is a sickness spreading across America. Like a contagion, it is infecting the minds of liberal females.

It is worse than Wokeness, which removed all barriers to common sense. Darkness is following in its wake, providing a fertile ground for immorality to spread.

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Woke 1 was crazy. Woke 2 is going to be beyond insane.

Let's recap. A woman appears to have killed her kids and claims that post-partem psychosis caused her to do it.

Many normal people have come to the conclusion, "Well, that's certainly not an excuse to plan and systematically kill your children, conceal their bodies, and seemingly try to commit suicide. She must be guilty."

That would have been that. Except the murder case revealed that something extremely sinister is afoot in our national politics.

It appears that millions of women are so brainwashed by Woke ideology that they will excuse the worst evil out of misguided "sympathy."

This isn't suicidal empathy, anymore. This is homicidal empathy.

It was only a few weeks after the Lindsay Clancy case went national, after all, that there was a child-killer case that eerily seemed to fit the bill of a "copycat" murder.

Prosecutors say a mother who was closely following the Clancy trial, Corie Walsh of Frankfort, Illinois, allegedly strangled her 2-year-old son while believing he was the “devil” and the “anti-Christ.”

And she was reportedly discussing the Clancy case with friends just hours before her son was found dead.

Coincidence? Maybe.

But the broader cultural environment suggests this is a very sick contagion. And liberal women seem to be particularly vulnerable, since they seem to have a higher susceptibility for mental illness.

That brings us to Oprah. When she recently hosted a show on the Lindsay Clancy case, it brought out all types.

If you can somehow listen to the entire Oprah show, you will be mortified. The baseless emoting is off-the-charts.

And one woman in particular seems to have gotten the left's message and she ran with it. And she kept running, until she went way past Crazytown all the way to Insanityville. (Clips begins at 1:26:46.)

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“I want us to have the same passion for people who don’t look like Lindsay, who don’t have her same access… who don’t have her same access and education, her melanin, her privilege," she said.

"There are women of color sitting around this country in prisons for this same thing that we’ve never heard of. And I just want to remind us to have the pink shirts and the energy for them as well.”

This is an insidious form of victimhood that should be giving people the chills. A woman can strangle her children to death and still be a victim, all because of identity politics.

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And at least one black woman wants a piece of that reverse victimhood, too.

In this twisted scenario, a person in a "protected class" can literally murder the most defenseless among us, children, and still claim to be victims according to spurious characteristics, such as race and gender.

This was always the inevitable result of the morally absurd worldview of Identity Politics. It is now being taken to the ultimate extreme.

Will anyone realize how crazy the left's worldview is, yet? Before any more children get killed?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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