'Not Trying to Be Dramatic': Sophie Cunningham Masterfully Trolls WNBA Player Who Flipped Out on Fan

Sophie Cunningham has decided that what the WNBA needs is a little more spice. America is here for it.

The Fever guard took a playful shot at Aces superstar A'ja Wilson on TikTok Wednesday, one day after Wilson got into a heated exchange with an Indiana fan during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

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The disgraceful episode occurred during the Las Vegas Aces' loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. My RedState colleague Rusty Weiss broke down what happened.

The exchange came just after Sophie Cunningham was whistled for a foul on Wilson with the Fever leading 90-79 with just over four minutes remaining in Game 2 of their first-round series. Replays showed the fan stand and point toward Wilson as Cunningham protested the call. Wilson then stepped toward the seats, pointing and shouting herself, before teammates pulled her back. Arena security briefly removed the man from his seats, then allowed him to return after determining he had not done anything that violated the rules.

Cunningham's joke was all about one simple gesture: pointing.

Sophie Cunningham making fun of A’ja Wilson on TikTok 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q7XoCGmK5w — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 30, 2026

"Not trying to be dramatic at all, like seriously," Cunningham said while lounging on a couch. "I was just here having my morning coffee and what a damn comeback year for the 'point.' Who would have ever thought? Just who would have ever thought?"

Subtle? Not really. But pretty damn funny.

Wilson's encounter with the fan came Tuesday night after Cunningham fouled her. Video showed a man near the baseline standing and pointing toward Wilson while appearing to tell her, "That's on you."

Here’s a fan clip of the incident.



All the fan said was “That’s on you” and pointed at Aja Wilson. She is soft as Charmin man.



The fan didn’t charge her, he simply pointed and said that foul was on her. pic.twitter.com/DpgsFnY0oT — HeHateMe (@_HeHateMee_) September 30, 2026

Wilson didn't appreciate the commentary. The four-time MVP walked toward the fan and into the row of seats behind the basket as the two exchanged words. Wilson was ultimately hit with a technical foul for unsportsmanlike behavior.

A new camera angle of the confrontation showed the fan taking a couple of small steps toward Wilson while pointing at her before Wilson approached him.

WNBA player A’ja Wilson lost her mind after a fan pointed at her, charged a fan in the stands and berated him. The WNBA is such a joke league. The fan did nothing at all wrong here. pic.twitter.com/KlMm3Whn4q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 30, 2026

As to be expected, Wilson refused to take personal responsibility for her unacceptable actions.

A’ja Wilson: That is unacceptable. You don't step towards me. I'm sorry. You never should stand and point at me.



Reality: A’ja Wilson accosted a WNBA fan pic.twitter.com/znyw8Mse3F — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 30, 2026

A team statement makes it clear that the fan was not in the wrong.

"Following a report of a comment directed toward a player, arena security spoke with the fan involved and witnesses. Security determined there was no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct, the fan was not removed from the arena. We consider the matter closed," a team statement reads.

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Sophie Cunningham had her own viral pointing moment earlier in the season during an on-court confrontation with DeWanna Bonner, who played for the Phoenix Mercury at the time.

Her willingness to mix things up has become an attractive part of her persona. She has been flamboyant in her defiance of "the haters."

It appears that Cunningham is taking a page out of the Sidney Sweeney playbook, as she came to the Hollywood starlet's defense a few weeks back.

As Rusty wrote, Cunningham stomped out the fake outrage over Sweeney's racy sports-betting ad.

For those living under a rock, Sweeney caused feminists to start figuratively burning their bras by committing the sin of being an attractive woman selling a product to a largely young male demographic. The "Euphoria" star appeared nearly nude in a new ad for the sports prediction platform Novig. “Think you know sports?” the sultry blonde asks. “Prove it.” Nowhere in the ad does she claim to represent female athletes. But for some odd reason, critics rabidly accused the campaign of sexualizing women in sports.

"Why are girls mad?" Cunningham asked. "That is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad? It is a gambling ad: men, sports, naked women. Of course, that’s going to draw attention."

It's obvious that Cunningham has been taking notes from the Sweeney school of getting lots of attention.

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Sophie's choice of timing makes her jab at A'ja Wilson even better. Indiana and Las Vegas are tied 1-1 in their best-of-three first-round series, meaning Cunningham just tossed a little social-media gasoline onto the matchup before a winner-take-all Game 3.

And this one will be played in Las Vegas. That means Wilson and the Aces will have an opportunity to deliver their response on the court Thursday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

If Indiana wins, Cunningham's TikTok probably gets another victory lap. If Las Vegas wins, she might want to keep that pointing finger holstered for a while.

Either way, the WNBA wins. Since the product on the court hasn't been drawing a ton of eyeballs, big personalities are exactly what the sport needs.

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