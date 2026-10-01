Trump Levels His Own Supreme Court Justices — Then Says Who He Actually Admires

President Trump said he regrets appointing three of his own Supreme Court justices, arguing that their recent rulings have hurt the country and contrasting them with liberal justices he said stay loyal to their appointing presidents.

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In a TIME interview conducted at the White House earlier this week and published Thursday, Trump was asked whether he regretted nominating Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

In a Truth Social post last month, the president unleashed a scathing criticism of his picks after SCOTUS issued a ruling disallowing a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) rule governing mail-in ballots from taking effect ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump wrote that they were “not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court” and “merely a shell of their original selves.”

"The Supreme Court has really let our Country down!" he railed. "Certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America."

Gorsuch and Barrett sided with the majority, while Kavanaugh wrote a separate concurrence, removing any mystery as to who the "certain justices" might be. Roberts also joined the denial, though he's made a career of cowering to the Left for fear of how his court's legacy will be perceived.

Trump's ire was thus directed at his chosen justices.

"Do you regret nominating them?" TIME asked.

"Yeah. Yeah. What can I do?" Trump replied. "I put them in. They voted against me too often. I was very — I gave them the position of a lifetime, and they vote against me often."

He then half-jokingly explained why he holds a level of admiration for the three Democratic appointees on the Court.

"The Democrats stick like glue — those three, they virtually never vary. You can come up with the worst thing in the world, and they’ll vote as a group. And while I don't like it, there's something I admire about it: there's loyalty," the president opined.

"So they have loyalty to Barack Hussein Obama. They have loyalty to Biden, even though Biden doesn't even know who the hell they are. He wouldn't know. He doesn't even know what the Supreme Court is," Trump quipped.

The President went on to say he admires the loyalty but would prefer "good decisions" for the country.

He called the Court’s tariff ruling “disastrous for the country” and an “absolute crying shame,” and said the birthright-citizenship decision was “unfortunate what they did—not to me, to our country.”

"They've treated me — Look, I put these people in. It is what it is. Very disappointing, very disappointing for the country—their decisions. And the country knows it. Very disappointing for the country," added Trump. "The other ones—they stick like glue. It's unbelievable, right?"

The Court ruled 6–3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, with Gorsuch and Barrett in the majority and Kavanaugh in dissent.

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It also ruled 6–3 that his order denying citizenship to U.S.-born children whose parents are neither citizens nor permanent residents violates the 14th Amendment, with Kavanaugh and Barrett in the majority and Gorsuch in dissent.

"Birthright citizenship. It's becoming a major industry now. People are making millions and millions of dollars, and we're losing trillions of dollars. And it's become a corrupt business, all because of the Supreme Court decision," Trump said. "That decision was for the babies of slaves. Look at where it was—look at where it was approved. It wasn't for Chinese people, wealthy or unwealthy, coming, you know, pouring into our country."

"And this tariff decision again, all they had to do was a little clause saying any money paid does not have to be paid back … would have saved $400 billion," he suggested. "They chose not to save that."

The irony is that the 6–3 Court Trump built is now the one telling him no. The only justices who sided with him on the mail-ballot rule were the two he did not appoint.

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