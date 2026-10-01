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Insane in Maine: Shocking Video Shows Crazed Man Attempting to Kill Investigative Journalist

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 01, 2026 3:44 PM
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Insane in Maine: Shocking Video Shows Crazed Man Attempting to Kill Investigative Journalist
Photo: Business Wire

Maine has given us some wild stories lately — remember Graham Platner? — but none are as crazy as this one. An investigative journalist for the Maine Wire named Joe Sokol was looking into a methadone clinic, the Bangor Comprehensive Treatment Center, and asking where the $25 million it's received in Medicaid since 2018 could have gone.

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Even though he was on public property, a man in a Jeep Compass started hassling him. The guy was obnoxious and possibly drunk, but you couldn’t have predicted what happened next — the goon tried to mow Sokol down.

When the man drove up, Sokol was amiable enough. “How you doing, bud?” he asked. The guy started rambling about how Sokol was invading people’s privacy, even though there’s obviously no expectation of “privacy” on a public street. As he drove off, the man didn’t seem that angry, but then he turned around, aimed his vehicle right at Sokol, and attempted to run him down.

The second angle in the clip, from further away, shows just how close Sokol came to being brutally injured or even killed.

Bonus footage: At the end of the footage, Sokol shows his interaction with a pugnacious lady patrolling the parking lot at the facility. I can only assume her name is “Karen.” If she isn’t the epitome of an AWFL, I don’t know who is.

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Not only did Sokol keep his wits about him in this terrifying situation, but his editors kept their wit too and released this hilarious update:

The release cheerfully points out that Joe is “considerably harder to kill than anticipated,” is equipped by the Good Lord with “the reflexes of a cheetah,” and that “his heart rate never exceeded 75 beats per minute.” Their “medical department has not independently verified this statistic,” they added, but they “stand by it spiritually.”

I think it was my mom who used to tell me, “kill them with a smile.”

The press release took on a more serious tone, though, as the outlet described what Joe was doing there in the first place:

Joe was there to ask questions about a methadone clinic that, according to The Maine Wire’s reporting, has received roughly $25 million in taxpayer funding via Medicaid. This is essentially a taxpayer funded drug dealing operation at the heart of Bangor, Maine. We will continue to investigate this organization, its enablers, and the employees who appeared to be accessories after the fact rather than Good Samaritans.

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Although an arrest has not been made as of this writing, I would expect there may be one forthcoming because the quick-thinking Sokol memorized the license plate number as he watched it zoom away seconds after almost crushing him. Someone needs to buy this man a beer. 

The Bangor Police Department is on the case and working with the Maine Wire to investigate.

Although I absolutely love the Wire’s humorous statement, the incident is anything but funny, and it’s only by the grace of God (and cheetah-like reflexes) that Sokol is here to tell the story. We've reached a scary point in this country where people will seemingly do anything to keep their actions from ever coming to light:

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News Topics CRIME | MAINE | MEDICAID | VIDEO
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