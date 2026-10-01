Oh Yes, He Went There: Hegseth Torches Pentagon's Focus on Woke in Speech Leftists Will Hate

Hoo boy, the woke crowd, the leftists, and the media are not going to like this one.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed soldiers, military brass, and a televised audience Wednesday at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, and he said things the Thought Police have taught us are verboten.

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He didn’t care about that. What he cared about was returning the focus of the American war/defense machine on lethality instead of going off on tangents about gender, race, and leftist ideology. The speech comes exactly one year after his previous State of Force meeting where he ripped into the woke policies of admirals and generals that he says turned our military into a clown show.

I’m guessing former President Barack Obama, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and former Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin threw their shoes at their TVs when they heard this one (if they even bothered to watch):

We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that? No fatties. No trannies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors.

Whoa. Watch:

🔥 Secretary Hegseth declares "NO MORE FATTIES OR TRANNlES" in the military



"We are NO LONGER the woke department or the weak department."



"NO FATTIES. NO TRANNlES, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just WARRIORS."



"No more silly PowerPoint trainings or drag queen… pic.twitter.com/sRov6vndKv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2026

🔥 Secretary Hegseth declares "NO MORE FATTIES OR TRANNlES" in the military "We are NO LONGER the woke department or the weak department." "NO FATTIES. NO TRANNlES, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just WARRIORS." "No more silly PowerPoint trainings or drag queen shows. No more diversity quotas. "No more gender pronouns. No more identity months. ONLY the warrior ethos." 🇺🇸

Hegseth also announced at the meeting that the Pentagon had created the Meridian Project, a 120-day effort led by Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, and defense tech billionaire Palmer Luckey. (See: He's Baaack: Elon Musk to Co-Head War Department's Project Meridian, Brainstorm Future of Battle.)

But he wasn’t done: He also revealed that he’s slashing the number of generals and admirals in the ranks by 20 percent.

Although leftists have constantly whined about Hegseth’s reimagining of the military and driving out the woke ideology, he’s not backing down:

In his speech, Hegseth defended his policies and claimed that retention and recruitment, including among women and minorities, has risen. He called the new force "color-blind" and merit-based. Hegseth took considerable time to rail against the media for reporting on troop morale and depleted munitions stocks in the war with Iran. "A free press is, of course, important, but partisan activism that intentionally smears the troops and the historic mission that they're undertaking is fundamentally anti-American. It's sick. It's a national betrayal. It's treason, actually," he said.

As you’d expect, reaction to Hegseth’s remarks fell along partisan lines, with those on the Left trashing the secretary while those on the Right cheered him on. It was an “unhinged rant,” moaned the Daily Beast. This post, meanwhile, racked up hundreds of thousands of views:

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🚨WTF: Hegseth: “We are no longer the woke department… no fatties no trannies no beardos no weirdos no wimps no radicals. Just warriors."



What a disgusting human being. pic.twitter.com/4l7yyh7bUc — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 30, 2026

Not everyone was outraged, though. Here’s Bo Loudon, the conservative Gen Z influencer and friend of the president's son Barron Trump:

🚨Sec. Hegseth just MADE AMERICA PROUD by declaring "fatties and trannies" are BANNED from being in the military.



"We are no longer the woke department or the weak department."



This is 100% what I voted for. pic.twitter.com/wpPwwtji61 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 30, 2026

Some may take issue with his wording, but the secretary is right on the core issue: woke has no place in the military. The War Department has a job to do: defend the United States and neutralize our enemies. Experimenting with social justice policies, DEI, and focusing on radical gender ideas does not help our soldiers fight more effectively in Iran — or anyplace else.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.