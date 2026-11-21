Mexican special forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive known as “Chapo Isidro,” during a Friday night raid in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico’s defense ministry announced Saturday. The arrest came with U.S. intelligence help and set off gunfire, but officials had not said as of Saturday whether he will be extradited or handed over to U.S. authorities.

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Meza Flores, 44, is the alleged leader of the Meza-Flores transnational criminal organization, which the FBI says has moved cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States. Mexico’s security secretary, Omar García Harfuch, said two other leaders of the group were arrested with him, including its alleged second-in-command and a financial operator.

The defense ministry described three phases. Soldiers approached by land on multiple routes, set up perimeters and came under attack with gunfire and explosives, then entered a house. After confirming identities, they flew the detainees to Mexico City on an Air Force plane.

National Guard special forces known as the Wolves and Army commandos known as the Bats took part, supported by troops working with Sinaloa’s state security authorities.

Armed groups set up roadblocks in several municipalities near the arrest site, and verified video shows rapid fire from what appear to be security force helicopters. A game between Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave at Kuroda Park was suspended as fans ran from the stands. The Sinaloa state government told residents to stay indoors, and early reports had not established a reliable casualty count.

Mexico’s government has said intelligence from the Trump administration contributed to the operation, but it has not described how the two countries worked together. Reports so far do not show U.S. personnel taking part in the arrest.

The FBI added him to the Ten Most Wanted list on Feb. 4, 2025, as the 533rd fugitive in the list’s history. The State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program offered up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction, and the FBI wanted notice lists him under the aliases “El Chapo Isidro” and “Chapito Isidro.”

Federal prosecutors first indicted him in May 2012 in the District of Columbia. A superseding indictment and arrest warrant followed on Nov. 26, 2019, charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses. A 2013 U.S. Treasury statement described his group as locked in “an extremely violent turf war” with the Sinaloa Cartel, then led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

One legal analysis of the case found no public record as of Saturday of a formal U.S. extradition request, a Mexican court proceeding or a transfer to U.S. custody. The same analysis notes that the 1978 extradition treaty leaves Mexico discretion over surrendering its own citizens.

Mexico has moved cartel figures north in bulk before. The first transfer sent 29 people in February 2025, including Rafael Caro Quintero. A second sent 26 in August 2025 after the Justice Department promised not to seek the death penalty against any of the 55 people in the first two transfers. A third, of 37, followed in January, and Attorney General Pam Bondi called it another “landmark achievement” in the administration’s push to destroy the cartels.

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President Claudia Sheinbaum has accused Washington of interference after the Justice Department indicted 10 Mexican officials, including Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya, on drug trafficking charges.

Capturing a senior figure does not necessarily dismantle his organization, and rival groups may try to exploit a power vacuum in Sinaloa. The speed of the armed response in Guasave suggests the group still had gunmen ready when its leader fell.

A Ten Most Wanted fugitive in Mexican custody counts as a win for Washington only if he ends up facing the American charges that put him on the list.

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