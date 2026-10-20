Texas Men Now Charged in Insidious Scheme to Supply Arms to the Sinaloa Cartel

If there's a crime more insidious, more vile, more outrageous than supplying arms and ammunition to terrorist/criminal cartels, it's hard to imagine what that would be. The Sinaloa Cartel is a particularly vile group even in this brutal underworld, and now several people in Texas are facing charges of taking part in a scheme to supply them with weapons and ammunition from the United States.

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The whole thing started last June, when a 12-count indictment was returned against a Texas man, Loyd Walter Hall, along with three others.

Loyd Walter Hall, 27, of Amarillo, is charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for importation into the United States, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and several counts of providing false material statements to a firearms dealer, and conspiracy to straw purchase and traffic firearms. Jesus Quezada Meza, 30, a Mexican national living in Dumas, Texas, and Omar Velasquez, 44, of Utah, are each charged with conspiracy to straw purchase firearms and conspiracy to traffic firearms. Catlynn Ann Townsend, 29, of Amarillo, is charged with making a false statement in required information kept by a licensed firearms dealer.

The press release also describes the activities of the four accused.

From 2024 to 2026, Hall and several of his co-conspirators maintained a relationship with a member of the Sinaloa Cartel in Chihuahua, Mexico. Through this relationship, Hall provided firearms, technical know-how, and guidance on evading U.S. law enforcement to the Sinaloa Cartel despite his awareness of the Cartel’s status as a foreign terrorist organization. Hall worked with named and unnamed co-conspirators to accomplish this objective.

Hall appears to have been the ringleader. And if it's true that he did this knowingly, given what the Sinaloa Cartel is and its many crimes, it's fair to say that this is an act of betrayal of his country. These are not just criminal gangs, but designated terrorist groups and enemies of the United States. The Sinaloa Cartel, along with five other cartels, was designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the United States government on February 20, 2025, with Canada making a similar designation.

On September 24, another indictment was returned, this one a 13-count superseding indictment, adding a fifth co-conspirator who was arrested on October 17.

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould announced that a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment Sept. 24 charging Loyd Walter Hall, a/k/a “Jamie Hall” and “James William,” and multiple co‑defendants with conspiring to provide firearms to the Sinaloa Cartel, trafficking controlled substances and engaging in a series of illegal straw‑purchase and firearms‑trafficking schemes. Hall and co‑defendants Jesus Quezada Meza, Omar Velasquez and Catlynn Ann Townsend were indicted June 25. The superseding indictment adds a fifth defendant, Johnnie Wayne Corbett, 42, of Amarillo, who was arrested by Federal agents on Oct. 17.

The charges include Conspiracy to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances for Importation into the United States, Using and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes, Conspiracy to Traffic Firearms, Conspiracy to Straw Purchase Firearms, and Making False Statements to Firearms Dealers.

As of this writing, Corbett, Hall, Quezada Meza, and Velasquez are in federal custody. Catlynn Ann Townsend has been issued a summons; it's not clear, given the severity of the charges, why she isn't in custody as well.

The Sinaloa Cartel is a drug trafficking and organized crime syndacite based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. These are vile people, engaged in not only drug trafficking but also money laundering and homicide. They are one of, if not the, largest of the infamous cartels.

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Regarding sentencing, the superseding indictment says, "If convicted, Hall faces up to a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. Meza and Velasquez each face up to 15 years in federal prison. Townsend and Corbett each face up to five years in federal prison."

Good. If convicted, let's hope they get the max.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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