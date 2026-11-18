Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) seems to have serious issues with telling the truth about his military experience.

Moore, who may be eyeing a run for the White House in 2028, has already faced some uncomfortable questions about his time in the military and his possible rewriting of what actually happened. For instance, there was that stolen valor scandal that erupted after he claimed to have received a Bronze Star years before he actually received it.

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And now, another one of his war stories is coming under scrutiny, and this time it involves a fallen soldier and a timeline that, as it turns out, is physically impossible and couldn't possibly have happened the way Moore claims it did.

According to a new report from Fox News, Moore wrote of an emotional moment in his 2015 memoir, The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters, that saw him breaking down at his grandfather's funeral while mourning a fellow soldier killed in Afghanistan.

It's some seriously heart-wrenching stuff.

"Inside that casket, I also saw Toby," Moore wrote, referring to Army 1st Sgt. Tobias "Toby" Meister, whom he described as a friend.

There's just one rather glaring problem: Toby was still alive at the time.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is facing new scrutiny over his memoir after a Baltimore Sun report found he described mourning a fellow soldier's death at his grandfather's funeral, but the soldier was killed 11 days after the funeral took place. Moore wrote in his 2015 book that he broke down crying at his grandfather's Dec. 17, 2005, funeral when he thought of his friend Tobias "Toby" Meister. But Meister was killed on Dec. 28, 2005, and Moore did not learn of his death until he returned to Afghanistan in January 2006. Meister's widow told the Baltimore Sun she has never heard from Moore and does not recall her late husband ever mentioning him. A Moore spokesperson called the allegations a "political hit job" and said fellow service members corroborated the relationship. See what a former Army supervisor said about Moore's claims of leading soldiers in combat: https://t.co/cXdtQdzQ1Q — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 18, 2026

Moore's grandfather was buried on December 17, 2005, but Toby Meister wasn't killed until December 28, when a roadside bomb struck his Humvee in Afghanistan.

That's a full 11 days after the grandfather's funeral.

It gets worse. Moore reportedly didn't even learn of Meister's death until he returned to Afghanistan the following January.

And here's yet another rather damning twist. Toby Meister's widow, Alicia, says she hadn't heard a peep from Moore in the nearly 21 years since her husband's death. "I don't know who [Moore] is. I don't recall my late husband ever talking about him," she said.

But wouldn't you know it? Once reporters started digging into Moore's story, the governor suddenly found the time to call Alicia and offer his condolences.

Nearly 21 years later. Remarkable timing, right?

This isn't Wes Moore's first brush with a stolen valor controversy. As RedState's Ward Clark recently reported, the governor's former Army supervisor has questioned his claims about leading soldiers in combat. Moore also famously claimed a Bronze Star on a 2006 fellowship application, despite not receiving the award until 2024.

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It seems that Wes Moore and the truth have a rather contentious relationship.

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