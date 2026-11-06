NEW October Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Delivers Major Surprise READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Hot Takes: Former Conservative Thought Leader Has Thoughts, and Proves Why He Is Now Irrelevant

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Nov 06, 2026 11:10 AM
Advertisement
Hot Takes: Former Conservative Thought Leader Has Thoughts, and Proves Why He Is Now Irrelevant
Townhall Media

Dogpatch Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg used to be a darling in the conservative movement and right-wing circles. Until, like many of his Northern Virginia, Fox News-panel, cocktail-swilling buddies, he became high on his own supply and devolved from darling to deranged. Now he sits on the pile of former conservative thought leaders who Trump broke: David French, George Will, and the Bulwark brain trusts Bill Kristol and Stephen Hayes. 

Advertisement

Even Fox News appeared not to care when the "principled" Goldberg resigned, along with his pal Hayes. Now Goldberg was unleashed to haunt the panels on the legacies at ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as CNN and MSNOW, to vomit his TDS, anti-MAGA, "principled" conservative nonsense.

The man who penned "Liberal Fascism" has become what he claimed to once hate.

What. A. Waste. 

We didn't think it was possible, but Goldberg sank even lower into the depths of derangement with this snarky X post after the midterm elections.

Holy WOW, as my colleague Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney would say. Talk about completely dropping the pretense of being human.

Goldberg received deserved pushback. Hate Trump and MAGA all you want, but mocking the organization built by the late Charlie Kirk a year after his assassination, then pouring salt into the wound that the midterm result was because the messaging and action of the organization was affected, is crass, and frankly depraved. The post was inappropriate at best, deliberately cruel at worst. 

Independent journalist and influencer Sarah Gonzales issued a cutting reply and included a salty invective. Gonzales called Goldberg, "An absolute piece of sh*t." And she wasn't alone in losing her decorum to unload on Goldberg. I see these folks on X all the time, and even when they are debating Leftist crazies, the majority of them would never use any invective, let alone this one. So, their response is reflective of Goldberg hitting bottom — hard.

Recommended
Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028 Rusty Weiss Left Loses It After MLB All-Star Calls Out El-Sayed and Sharia: Team Instantly Distances Itself Rusty Weiss
Advertisement

What does a TDS-riddled former conservative darling do when he's called out? Well...

LANGUAGE WARNING

Goldberg got the clapback he deserved. Gonzales lit into him, invective still firmly in place.

Goldberg foolishly doubled down, with his "I'm smarter and more principled than everyone," schtick. Goldberg proceeded to attack Kirk's memory and Gonzales even further.

He wasn’t “just assassinated” ffs. I didn’t mention his name. And you’re pretending to be offended because you have nothing interesting or serious to say. It’s like this is the only kind of argument you people know how to make. Heck, a serious person (ie not you) could just as easily have interpreted what I said as a lament that with Kirk gone the movement has failed. But no, you need to do this demagogic bullshit and special pleading instead. It’s pathetic and childish and a sign of your utter lack of seriousness.  It’s amazing how you folks argue like the lefty snowflakes you mock.

Advertisement

Shoot the messenger, then pretend you're so above all this. 

Yeah.

Others rightly piled on, so it worked out really well for him. 

I'm old enough to remember that Goldberg wouldn't call out his fellow "principled" conservatives when they tried to destroy that Covington Catholic kid for smiling in an awkward moment. He was as dismissive then as he is now. A clear sign to many.

Proud Dad got to the heart of the matter: Goldberg was a poser, until he couldn't pose any longer. Perhaps there was no there there in the first place.

John Hellrung also pointed out Goldberg's dearth of moral fortitude. 

Pursuing Happiness hit the nail on the head: Don't post while drinking.

Advertisement

Serr8d had the perfect response to Goldberg's venting of his spleen. Charlie Kirk's own words, which stand the test of time.

Can't say the same for anything that Goldberg regurgitates.

Just sayin'...

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | THE BULWARK
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028

Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028

Rusty Weiss
Left Loses It After MLB All-Star Calls Out El-Sayed and Sharia: Team Instantly Distances Itself

Left Loses It After MLB All-Star Calls Out El-Sayed and Sharia: Team Instantly Distances Itself

Rusty Weiss
‘It Cost Us Seats’: Carville Slams Dems’ DEI Return

‘It Cost Us Seats’: Carville Slams Dems’ DEI Return

Ward Clark

Trending on RedState Videos