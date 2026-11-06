Hot Takes: Former Conservative Thought Leader Has Thoughts, and Proves Why He Is Now Irrelevant

Dogpatch Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg used to be a darling in the conservative movement and right-wing circles. Until, like many of his Northern Virginia, Fox News-panel, cocktail-swilling buddies, he became high on his own supply and devolved from darling to deranged. Now he sits on the pile of former conservative thought leaders who Trump broke: David French, George Will, and the Bulwark brain trusts Bill Kristol and Stephen Hayes.

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Even Fox News appeared not to care when the "principled" Goldberg resigned, along with his pal Hayes. Now Goldberg was unleashed to haunt the panels on the legacies at ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as CNN and MSNOW, to vomit his TDS, anti-MAGA, "principled" conservative nonsense.

The man who penned "Liberal Fascism" has become what he claimed to once hate.

What. A. Waste.

We didn't think it was possible, but Goldberg sank even lower into the depths of derangement with this snarky X post after the midterm elections.

Thank God TPUSA mobilized the youth vote. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 4, 2026

Holy WOW, as my colleague Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney would say. Talk about completely dropping the pretense of being human.

Goldberg received deserved pushback. Hate Trump and MAGA all you want, but mocking the organization built by the late Charlie Kirk a year after his assassination, then pouring salt into the wound that the midterm result was because the messaging and action of the organization was affected, is crass, and frankly depraved. The post was inappropriate at best, deliberately cruel at worst.

Independent journalist and influencer Sarah Gonzales issued a cutting reply and included a salty invective. Gonzales called Goldberg, "An absolute piece of sh*t." And she wasn't alone in losing her decorum to unload on Goldberg. I see these folks on X all the time, and even when they are debating Leftist crazies, the majority of them would never use any invective, let alone this one. So, their response is reflective of Goldberg hitting bottom — hard.

What does a TDS-riddled former conservative darling do when he's called out? Well...

LANGUAGE WARNING

@SaraGonzalesTX And here I value your opinion so much. Do you have anything of substance to say? An argument to make? Or are you just going to whine and name call? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 6, 2026

Goldberg got the clapback he deserved. Gonzales lit into him, invective still firmly in place.

Yes. You’re a piece of shit for mocking an organization whose founder and leader was just assassinated in broad daylight a year ago for his politics. That’s the argument. Here I was thinking that was self-explanatory. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) November 6, 2026

Goldberg foolishly doubled down, with his "I'm smarter and more principled than everyone," schtick. Goldberg proceeded to attack Kirk's memory and Gonzales even further.

He wasn’t “just assassinated” ffs. I didn’t mention his name. And you’re pretending to be offended because you have nothing interesting or serious to say. It’s like this is the only kind of argument you people know how to make. Heck, a serious person (ie not you) could just as… — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 6, 2026

He wasn’t “just assassinated” ffs. I didn’t mention his name. And you’re pretending to be offended because you have nothing interesting or serious to say. It’s like this is the only kind of argument you people know how to make. Heck, a serious person (ie not you) could just as easily have interpreted what I said as a lament that with Kirk gone the movement has failed. But no, you need to do this demagogic bullshit and special pleading instead. It’s pathetic and childish and a sign of your utter lack of seriousness. It’s amazing how you folks argue like the lefty snowflakes you mock.

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Shoot the messenger, then pretend you're so above all this.

Yeah.

Others rightly piled on, so it worked out really well for him.

Is this what you guys are calling "principled conservatism" these days? Mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk? — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) November 6, 2026

I'm old enough to remember that Goldberg wouldn't call out his fellow "principled" conservatives when they tried to destroy that Covington Catholic kid for smiling in an awkward moment. He was as dismissive then as he is now. A clear sign to many.

I’ve long lost respect for your political judgment, but this is below even you. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 6, 2026

Proud Dad got to the heart of the matter: Goldberg was a poser, until he couldn't pose any longer. Perhaps there was no there there in the first place.

As someone who hammers Trump over civility incessantly, you’re post is worse than anything he’s said. What the hell happened to you?



Who wrote “Liberal Fascism”? Seriously…who really wrote it? — 🇺🇸Proud Dad 911🇺🇸 (@Hairball911) November 6, 2026

John Hellrung also pointed out Goldberg's dearth of moral fortitude.

Wow, you're as morally bankrupt as as terrible a person as David French.

Enjoy your trip to the wall when the Trotskyites you've allied yourself with eat their own. — John Hellrung (@JohnMHellrung) November 5, 2026

Pursuing Happiness hit the nail on the head: Don't post while drinking.

@JonahDispatch @kaitlynspup Didn’t tag you before to be a bit kind, but seeing this series, maybe it’s time to put the Chardonnay - and the phone - down for the night. — Pursuing Happiness (@PursuingHappin1) November 6, 2026

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Serr8d had the perfect response to Goldberg's venting of his spleen. Charlie Kirk's own words, which stand the test of time.

@JonahDispatch Presented as eye bleach to Jonah's offal. — Serr8d (@serr8d) November 6, 2026

Can't say the same for anything that Goldberg regurgitates.

Just sayin'...

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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