Lefty Rag Salon Mocked MAGA's 'Total Structural Collapse' — Then Shut Down the Next Day

Left-wing propaganda outlet Salon just gloated on Wednesday, November 4th, about MAGA media's "total structural collapse."

It was a notable topic, given the date's significance. Why was the 4th so important, you might ask? Because it was Salon's last full day of publication.

Advertisement

That's right. On Wednesday, Salon writer Sophia Tesfaye mocked right-wing media for forming "a circular firing squad" and declared that Trump 2.0 "has culminated in such total structural collapse."

Alex Jones blames Donald Trump, who blames Fox News, who can't get over culture wars. https://t.co/fd0oN692xN — Salon (@Salon) November 4, 2026

The next afternoon, after 31 years, Salon announced its own total structural collapse.

The liberal outlet said it was ceasing publication because its "publishing model is no longer sustainable."

"It’s difficult to find the right words for the end of something that has meant so much to so many people," they wrote. "Salon was never just a website. It was an idea about what journalism could be, born at a moment when the internet was still a largely unexplored frontier."

Thirty-one years is a remarkable run, but what matters most is what happened during those years: the journalism, the ideas, the voices, the conversations and the community that grew around them," its farewell message continued.

"Salon helped demonstrate what digital journalism could be and could become. We hope that legacy will continue to matter long after today."

Today, after 31 years, we are saddened to announce that Salon is ceasing publication. It has been an extraordinary privilege. https://t.co/a103i0aEKi https://t.co/GTFbVqAzvz — Salon (@Salon) November 5, 2026

Ah yes, what journalism could be.

Salon showed us that it could be a place that argues “the Satanists are right” because pro-life laws such as those in Texas are “a direct attack on freedom of religion,” the anti-abortion movement could not be “meaningfully separated” from “white supremacy,” and the “fetal heartbeat” was “a lie.”

I'm a journalism! And the Science™, apparently.

They claimed conservatives had turned “Merry Christmas” into code for “F*** you” to anyone they deemed “less than legitimate Americans,” then called Hallmark movies “the platonic ideal of fascist propaganda.”

Imagine being that miserable with your own life.

<She takes out her red sharpie and crosses “Salon” off her list> <She smiles and turns the page> https://t.co/eyGIhcZKPf — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 5, 2026

And then, of course, just yesterday, they analyzed, surmised, and chastised MAGA media for allegedly falling apart.

Advertisement

"It is no surprise that Trump 2.0 ... has culminated in such total structural collapse," they claimed without evidence. "The deeper truth the conservative media apparatus could never say out loud is that MAGA was always a Trump-specific phenomenon."

Weird. Just about 24 hours later, Salon announced it was packing up its offices and heading for the exits. Making it the obvious Trump-specific phenomenon, forced to fold due to a total structural collapse as the President, who has consumed its every thought, heads into lame-duck territory.

The parallels are there.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.