Tommy Tuberville Is Alabama's Next Governor, Barry Moore Wins Senate Seat

In the race for Alabama Governor between Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Decision Desk HQ has projected that Tuberville will take the governorship to succeed the term-limited Gov. Kay Ivey (R).

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Decision Desk HQ projects Tommy Tuberville wins the AL Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 11:10 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/fjMbzuLjBj https://t.co/jhwGZ4its9 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With 91 percent of precincts reporting, Tuberville is ahead of Jones 52 percent to 47 percent as of this writing. This is the second time Tuberville has bested Jones in a race. In 2020, Tuberville made the Democrat progressive a one-term senator and flipped the AL Senate seat back to the red column. The RealClearPolitics Polling Average showed Tuberville with a sizeable lead ahead of the Tuesday election.

While Tuberville's win was not a foregone conclusion, it was a binary choice. Despite some Alabamians expressing their lack of enthusiasm at the prospect of Tuberville taking over the executive chair, along with the national distress over fuel prices driving up costs of everything, Alabamians chose to support the senator whose campaign plan and record reflected that he had a vision for Alabama versus Jones, who ran a rudderless campaign that consisted of criticizing his opponents' policies while failing to offer alternative policies that also aligned with Alabama values.

In the race to fill Tuberville's Senate seat, Rep. Barry Moore (AL-01), who won a runoff election to succeed as the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat, won it handily.

On Tuesday, RealClearPolitics polling signaled a Barry Moore victory over Democrat Everett Wess by more than 50 percent.





Alabama is one of the Southern states that moved to redistrict after the April 29 Louisiana v. Callais Supreme Court decision, which stripped the creation of race-based congressional districts. After much wrangling and emergency petitions before SCOTUS, the Alabama legislature was able to use a 2023 map that had been barred by a lower court. This 6-1 map provided for one majority-minority district, putting the other district drawn at the directive of the lower court that blocked the 2023 maps back in play.

Democrat Rep. Shomari Figures (AL-02) now holds the seat, but the map restructure made it competitive. Republican Rhett Marques challenged Figures for the seat, but did not prevail. Figures beat Marques, allowing the Democrats to keep this seat, resetting the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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The sole remaining majority-minority district is held by Democrat Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07). Sewell was challenged by Republican educator and entrepreneur Ammie Akin. Sewell also maintained her seat.

Other Republican wins for Alabama:

Former Rep. Jerry Carl (AL-01) regained the seat vacated by Barry Moore as he moves to the Senate, defeating Democrat Clyde Jones. Carl served as the District 1 representative from 2021-2025.

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03) easily won reelection to his seat against Democrat Lee McInnis.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) won reelection to his seat against Democrat Amanda Pusczek.

Rep. Dale Strong (AL-05) won reelection to his seat against Democrat Andrew Sneed.

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06) won reelection to his seat against Democrat Maurice Mercer.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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