RNC Election Integrity on the Case With GA's Fulton County and NY's Westchester County Issues

As RedState reported on Tuesday, the voting machines in populous Westchester County, New York, developed issues early Tuesday morning when the scanners rejected voters' ballots. These issues were reported widely across a significant portion of the county, so the Westchester County election officials acknowledged a countywide malfunction, and voters were instructed to deposit their completed paper ballots in secure containers for later counting.

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According to the RNC Election Integrity X account, both the New York Democrat and Republican parties are asking for the court to require these ballots be tabulated at the County Board of Elections.

🚨UPDATE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY: Republicans and Democrats in New York are seeking a joint court order to require central tabulation of ballots at the County Board of Elections. This will ensure maximum transparency and accountability. RNC observers will be on the ground to monitor the process and protect the vote. — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) November 3, 2026

UPDATE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY: Republicans and Democrats in New York are seeking a joint court order to require central tabulation of ballots at the County Board of Elections. This will ensure maximum transparency and accountability. RNC observers will be on the ground to monitor the process and protect the vote.

As my RedState colleague Kyle Becker reported on this county:

Westchester has become a particularly important Democrat stronghold in New York. Donald Trump lost the county by approximately 26 points in 2024, although the Republican share improved substantially from 2020.

This is the county for NY-17, where Republican Rep. Mike Lawler is in a close contest with Democrat Cait Conley to keep the seat in Republican hands. Both the incumbent and the Democrat candidate sent out messages on social media urging constituents to stay in line and vote.

There is a problem with every ballot scanner in Westchester County. We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 3, 2026

There is a problem with every ballot scanner in Westchester County. We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting.

Due to this disruption in the election process, local news outlets are reporting that results for this race might not be called on election night.

BREAKING - Just got off phone with election source . Told me ‘there is NO way we will know the winner of #NY17 tonight’ due to ballot fiasco. @News12 https://t.co/dW2SHgqr11 — Tara Rosenblum (@tararosenblum) November 3, 2026

Becker concluded:

In a state where closely contested House districts could help determine control of Congress, these kinds of breakdowns once again highlight our flawed election system.

Speaking of flawed election systems: Fulton County, Georgia, is dealing with scanner malfunctions that affected ballots cast during early voting. The RNC Election Integrity unit has indicated that they are not only keeping eyes out, but have a number of election monitors on the ground.

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🚨 GEORGIA: The RNC is on it in Fulton County. We will have extra observers present to monitor the tabulation of ballots affected by the scanner issues. SEE A PROBLEM? REPORT IT. Our team is on the ground and tracking concerns in real time ⬇️ — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) November 3, 2026

RedState will keep you abreast of these and other election integrity issues as they arise throughout the day.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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