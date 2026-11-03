DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

RNC Election Integrity on the Case With GA's Fulton County and NY's Westchester County Issues

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Nov 03, 2026 1:05 PM
Advertisement
RNC Election Integrity on the Case With GA's Fulton County and NY's Westchester County Issues
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As RedState reported on Tuesday, the voting machines in populous Westchester County, New York, developed issues early Tuesday morning when the scanners rejected voters' ballots. These issues were reported widely across a significant portion of the county, so the Westchester County election officials acknowledged a countywide malfunction, and voters were instructed to deposit their completed paper ballots in secure containers for later counting.

Advertisement

According to the RNC Election Integrity X account, both the New York Democrat and Republican parties are asking for the court to require these ballots be tabulated at the County Board of Elections.

UPDATE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY: Republicans and Democrats in New York are seeking a joint court order to require central tabulation of ballots at the County Board of Elections. This will ensure maximum transparency and accountability.

RNC observers will be on the ground to monitor the process and protect the vote.

As my RedState colleague Kyle Becker reported on this county:

Westchester has become a particularly important Democrat stronghold in New York. Donald Trump lost the county by approximately 26 points in 2024, although the Republican share improved substantially from 2020.

This is the county for NY-17, where Republican Rep. Mike Lawler is in a close contest with Democrat Cait Conley to keep the seat in Republican hands. Both the incumbent and the Democrat candidate sent out messages on social media urging constituents to stay in line and vote. 

Recommended
Gavin Newsom's Election-Eve Meltdown and Threats Raise One Question: What's He So Worried About? Jennifer Van Laar Democrats Come After Haley Stevens, and She Hits Them Where It Hurts Nick Arama
Advertisement

There is a problem with every ballot scanner in Westchester County. We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. 

However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting.

Due to this disruption in the election process, local news outlets are reporting that results for this race might not be called on election night.

Becker concluded: 

In a state where closely contested House districts could help determine control of Congress, these kinds of breakdowns once again highlight our flawed election system.

Speaking of flawed election systems: Fulton County, Georgia, is dealing with scanner malfunctions that affected ballots cast during early voting. The RNC Election Integrity unit has indicated that they are not only keeping eyes out, but have a number of election monitors on the ground.

Advertisement

RedState will keep you abreast of these and other election integrity issues as they arise throughout the day.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | NEW YORK | REPUBLICAN PARTY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom's Election-Eve Meltdown and Threats Raise One Question: What's He So Worried About?

Gavin Newsom's Election-Eve Meltdown and Threats Raise One Question: What's He So Worried About?

Jennifer Van Laar
Democrats Come After Haley Stevens, and She Hits Them Where It Hurts

Democrats Come After Haley Stevens, and She Hits Them Where It Hurts

Nick Arama
Michigan Voters Reveal Big Problem for Dems After Haley Stevens Endorsed Rogers

Michigan Voters Reveal Big Problem for Dems After Haley Stevens Endorsed Rogers

Nick Arama

Trending on RedState Videos