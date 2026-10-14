New: How the 'Mamdanification' of the Dem Party Could Be Their Undoing in a Crucial NY House Race

When Zohran Mamdani became the Democrat mayoral nominee in New York City in the summer of 2025, many political observers wondered whether the second-place finisher, disgraced former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, would somehow emerge victorious in the general election under his "Fight and Deliver" third-party label.

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The thinking was that, even with Cuomo and all of his many faults and less desirable traits, it would have prevented an openly socialist, anti-Israel, antisemitic member of the state assembly from becoming the top guy in the iconic American city that has the second-largest Jewish population in the world.

It wasn't meant to be, though. Mamdani went the distance, emerging victorious and yet barely so, with a sharply divided NYC electorate voting 51 percent for him to 49 percent against (for other candidates, including Cuomo), meaning Mamdani did not have the type of win that signaled a sweeping mandate.

But that is, of course, exactly how he has treated it, and along the way, he has proven his many critics correct. In fact, he's been even softer on crime, more staunchly anti-Israel/pro-Hamas, and more stubbornly anti-free market than was predicted.

Among those most negatively impacted by Mamdani's policies have been Jewish voters who, contrary to popular myth, didn't vote for Mamdani in large numbers. One exit poll, for instance, showed that 33 percent of Jewish voters (likely younger voters who were newer to the city) who went to the polls supported him, with 63 percent going to Cuomo and three percent going to GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa.

And now, nearly a year into the mayor's term, we're learning that support for Democrats among New York Jews has absolutely cratered over the last 10 months, with both Mamdani, of course, and NY Gov. Kathy Hochul bearing the brunt of their dissatisfaction, according to CNN data guru Harry Enten:

I mean these are -- this is a trend. I mean this is a huge trend. And this is averaged across the -- this is Siena polling. New York governor races, this is Jewish voters. You know, Andrew Cuomo was leading amongst them by 55 points back in 2018. In 2022, look at this, Kathy Hochul by 51.



Look at this lead now. Look at this lead now. Yes. Kathy Hochul is ahead. But she's only ahead by 13 points. We're talking about a swing here, Johnny B., of what, 38 points downward towards the Republicans when it comes to Jewish voters. So, it definitely seems to me that the developments over the past few years, at least in New York state, have had a tremendous impact on how Jewish voters say that they're going to vote in the governor's race here in New York.

Enten also noted this could impact the race between GOP Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Democrat nominee Cait Conley, a swing district race that ultimately could decide who controls the House:

Yes, I mean, look, it's a very close race in a district that Kamala Harris actually won by a little less than a percentage point. Take a look here. Chance to win New York 17, a very Jewish district. Look, it's pretty tight according to the Kalshi prediction markets. Mike Lawler here with a 39 percent chance. A slight underdog here. But the fact that he has a chance in a district that Kamala Harris slightly won despite all the national polling showing and the statewide polling showing that Democrats are going to win statewide, to me is an indication that Jewish voters, if in fact they vote the way that the polls say, they may just save Mike Lawler's seat in Congress for him.

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A bright spot for the GOP... In the state (NY) with the most Jewish voters, the GOP has historically strong midterm polling with them. Hochul's polling 38 pts worse among them than in 2022. On the House ballot, Dems are doing 36 pts worse. Mamdani's image is well underwater. https://t.co/QdTWPHjCDe — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 14, 2026

The Democrats are hemorrhaging Jewish voters thanks to the Mamdanification of the Democratic Party. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 14, 2026

Polling on the NY-17 race has been limited, but the available information shows a close competition between Lawler and Conley. The governor's race between Hochul and GOP nominee Bruce Blakeman is not nearly as close, but with a strong debate performance from the Nassau County Executive this week added to growing Jewish voter dissatisfaction with Democrats statewide, it could make Election Night a longer one for Hochul than she likely anticipates.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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