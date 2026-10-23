NY Dem's Candidate Forum Goes Completely Off the Rails — Ends in Bathroom Brawl With GOP Rival's Mom

Things went seriously off the rails at a Wednesday night candidate forum in Yonkers, New York, and the evening ended with the Democrat candidate in handcuffs and the mother of her Republican opponent being treated at a hospital.

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And the entire thing apparently started over a $2,000 unpaid campaign bill.

Kisha Skipper – the aforementioned Democrat candidate who is running in Westchester County Legislature's 15th District and currently serves as president of the Yonkers NAACP – was attending a candidates' forum at the Beczak Environmental Education Center as part of her effort to unseat the Republican incumbent, James Nolan.

At some point in the evening, Skipper was confronted by Stephanie Holguin, a former campaign worker who maintains Skipper still owes her $2,000. Skipper denies owing the money.

The ladies eventually moved their dispute into a nearby bathroom and cellphone footage captured what happened next.

Nolan's mother, Donna, made her way into the bathroom while Skipper and Holguin were arguing and, at least according to Skipper, the other two women blocked her from leaving.

"I asked them to excuse me twice and then proceeded to try and open the door to try and get out of the restroom," Skipper told a local news outlet. "I was assaulted."

James Nolan tells a very different story. He says his mother entered the bathroom in an attempt to intervene and de-escalate the situation and that Skipper attacked her.

"There is absolutely no justification for violence," Nolan said afterward. "Anyone seeking public office is expected to demonstrate sound judgment, self-control, and the ability to handle confrontation without resorting to physical aggression."

Mass mental illness consuming out-of-control Democrats. https://t.co/xqYMneFS7E — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2026

According to the Yonkers Police Department, what began as a verbal dispute between Skipper and Holguin "escalated into a physical confrontation," during which Nolan's mother "reportedly attempted to intervene."

Donna Nolan suffered what police described as "an abrasion to her lip" and was treated and released from a local hospital. Skipper also went to the hospital for what police called "a complaint of pain sustained during the incident."

And then came the optic no political candidate wants circulating just days before an election: Skipper in handcuffs being escorted from the building and placed in a police vehicle.

Police say that Skipper was taken to the station for questioning and later released without charges being filed while detectives continue to interview witnesses and review video.

Nothing says "ready for higher office" quite like ending candidates' night in a bathroom brawl over two grand.

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