'Bring the Refugees Home': Steve Hilton Releases Another Banger of an Ad With Less Than a Week to Go

Win or lose, California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has run a great campaign. He’s up against Democrat apparatchik Xavier Becerra, a former Biden administration flunkie, but really he’s up against the entire leftist regime that has overtaken the Golden State at almost every level of government.

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Some call themselves “progressives,” evidently considering a declining quality of life and ever-increasing taxes to be some form of progress.

Hilton has released some excellent ads before: See Ward Clark’s piece, Watch Steve Hilton's Latest Campaign Ad Masterpiece: Monument of Government Failures.

He’s also been a tireless campaigner (he’s holding another rally Wednesday night), which is a sharp contrast to the almost invisible, drowsy Becerra, who is running a Biden-type “hide in the basement” campaign (although he's shown he has his truly nasty moments). Unfortunately, the nondescript former CA attorney general is up in the polls, because of the leftist/union/socialist machine that would vote “D” if a duck was on the ballot.

As former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt repeatedly showed, humor is a great tool for effective communication. Hilton has learned that lesson and has brought some innovative takes to his commercials. His latest, to me, is effective because it shows the true tragedy that has befallen the Golden State under regressive progressive leadership, but it also reminds us why we must keep fighting for California, New York, and other states that seem hell-bent on driving off a cliff.

Bring the California refugees home:

They need our help. Now more than ever.



Bring the California refugees home. pic.twitter.com/FTLzHFHUJd — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 28, 2026

The clip features refugee Californians who are spread all across the country as they felt forced out of their homes because Sacramento and big city mayors have all but told them that regular Americans don’t matter. We pay the highest state taxes, highest gas prices, and the cost of living has become outright crushing.

What do we get for all those taxes? Crumbling infrastructure, terrible services, and missing billions.

Why I think this ad is effective is because it’s true; I, like anyone who hasn’t made their way out yet, know countless friends who have fled to Idaho, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, and while some have expressed sadness that they feel like they can never go home, almost none of them have told me they regret their choice.

Why I also like it is because it shows how truly wonderful California used to be, and could be again. I know, I know, that’s not likely to happen anytime soon. People love to mock the formerly Golden State, but the reality is that if it continues to fail, that is not good for America as a whole. The state is crucial to our defense, has abundant resources, and has changed the world with its tech industry.

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You may have California on your “lost causes” list, and I’m not going to try to convince you otherwise. What I will say, though, is let it stand as an example of what happens when we don’t fight back.

Don’t think it could happen in your state? Whoever thought a freak like James Talarico could be within spitting distance of a Senate seat in Texas? A few years ago, would you have even entertained the possibility that a terrorist-coddler like Abdul El-Sayed would have a chance in Michigan? The list goes on.

Wherever you live, don’t sit at home on November 3rd. We surely won’t win them all, but the fight for the soul of this country must go on. Trust me, those on the other side aren’t about to stop anytime soon.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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