Xavier Becerra's Insulting Pitch to Black Voters Is Something You Have to Hear to Believe

It's government cheese time, y'all.

When I was a youngin', just after the dinosaurs stopped roaming the earth, a few weeks before the elections, our alderman would pop into the neighborhood with government cheese, powdered milk, and a claim about how much he'd done for the neighborhood and to make sure we vote for him. He kept getting re-elected every year, so I assumed it worked.

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The pandering from Democrat candidates has changed forms over the years, but the approach is still the same: the handouts are as fake and inauthentic as that cheese, and promises made will never be promises kept.

KBLA talk radio host Tavis Smiley got to field some of that cheese and promises from former Biden HHS Secretary and Democrat nominee for California governor Xavier Becerra. When Smiley asked Becerra what he would do for Black Californians, Becerra did the then-Senator Kamala Harris dodge when she was asked in her 2019 presidential run about reparations: "I'm not gonna sit here and say I'm going to do something that only gonna benefit Black people!"

WATCH:

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Becerra dug real deep — all the way back to Reconstruction, for his answer:

And Tavis, I want every Black voter in California to look at me and say, "We gotta vote for this guy," because he's gonna to give us an opportunity. What I'm not going to do is, I'm not gonna to promise you 40 acres and a mule, 'cause I know what happens when you make those kinds of promises. I want to deliver. When I was an AG, I wanted to deliver results. That's why I I took on this issue of cash bail.

Racist much? So, Blacks are either criminals worried about making bail, or we're only interested in handouts? What about those hardworking Black families in Altadena who lost their home in the Eaton Fire, and thanks to government incompetence and an insurance and regulatory quagmire, they're prevented from rebuilding a home that has been in their family for generations? Becerra has no clear answers because he a) doesn't think very highly of anyone Black and b) hasn't given it an ounce of thought beyond a campaign response.

Political commentator Seneca Scott rightly calls out the disdain that Democrats, and especially Becerra, truly feel for Black voters as they pander for their vote.

WATCH:

The complacency black people have allowed the Democratic Party through our blind allegiance has led to their contempt for us. Shame on Xavier Becerra for his casual dismissal of black grievances. https://t.co/zpO5fsFcjz — Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) October 19, 2026

Of course, Becerra has seen all the video and press that Republican gubernatorial nominee Steve Hilton has garnered for actually going into neighborhoods, listening to, and breaking bread with voters; so, Becerra decided he needed to pander to his ace-in-the-hole L.A. Black contingent.

Honored to spend time with Black leaders from across Southern California: elected officials, faith leaders, labor, and community voices. I came to listen and to earn your support. As HHS Secretary, I made Black maternal health a priority. We extended Medicaid coverage for new moms to a full year and put a cure for sickle cell disease within reach for families on Medicaid. Experience matters. Results matter. I’d be honored to earn your vote. — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) October 16, 2026

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Honored to spend time with Black leaders from across Southern California: elected officials, faith leaders, labor, and community voices. I came to listen and to earn your support. As HHS Secretary, I made Black maternal health a priority. We extended Medicaid coverage for new moms to a full year and put a cure for sickle cell disease within reach for families on Medicaid. Experience matters. Results matter. I’d be honored to earn your vote.

Newsflash: Nothing has been done about Black maternal health, and those missing and trafficked unaccompanied minors would like a word about his "experience."

Becerra's pander tour included kissing the ring of the pastor of West Angeles Church of God in Christ, Bishop Charles Blake and First Lady DeAndrea Blake. "West Angeles" is the largest Black church in South L.A. and a necessary campaign stop for Democrats wanting the Black vote. So far, there is no footage showing Becerra broke out a Black accent or whether he had some hot sauce stashed in his suit jacket.

West Angeles Church of God in Christ has served Los Angeles with faith and purpose for generations. Thank you, Pastor Blake and Lady DeAndra for welcoming Dr. Reyes and me today. I came to listen, and I’m grateful for the time. https://t.co/n1nu2JCaIi — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) October 19, 2026

Becerra used the word "opportunity," but as Scott points out, they have no opportunities for Black people — they don't want Blacks to have opportunities. The soft bigotry of low expectations is clearly evident in the fact that all Becerra could come up with is cash bail. They just want to inebriate, medicate, and incarcerate us. As Scott so aptly said: "Black people need to start respecting ourselves and not vote for these people."

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We'll see, but California may be way gone at this point.

But not Michigan. On Saturday, former President Barack Obama will campaign with Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, because El-Sayed has a Black voter problem. The only time they drag the now desiccated Hope and Change prez is when a candidate needs to get the Blacks in line. In the meantime, El Sayed is filming an embarrassing Black voter outreach video where he tries to "Blacksplain" our troubled experiences with people of Middle Eastern descent.

WATCH:

Abdul El-Sayed to black voters: I am not like your "gas station Abdul" who hates blacks, catcalls women This reeks of desperation https://t.co/HfzrKViid9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

Even more embarrassing, he goes to lunch with this Black podcaster and orders fried chicken. Are you kidding me?! And if that chicken is the genuine article and made in true Southern fashion, it's definitely not Halal.

Abdul El-Sayed does a black voter outreach video and decides to order fried chicken: https://t.co/HS0T39lK0s — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 20, 2026

In the August Michigan primary, Black voters overwhelmingly chose his opponent, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), and despite her post-primary endorsement of El-Sayed, these voters have not moved into his camp. If El-Sayed's pandermonium keeps going as expected, Republican nominee Mike Rogers could run away with this.

This latest Democrats for Mike Rogers ad is straight fire.

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WATCH:

We’re excited to share the latest in our series highlighting the growing number of lifelong proud Democrats who are putting country over party and voting for Mike Rogers. This is part of a series of ads currently live in Michigan on CTV, digital, text, and soon on broadcast TV. https://t.co/ABoJFwqBRi — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 12, 2026

And as we've documented well on these pages, TX Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico has had a Black voter issue since he bested their favorite Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) in the March Senate primary, and he's been circling the drain ever since. Since then, Talarico has blown off events in Black communities, disappeared from a Black voter outreach ZOOM call, and a pledged $25 million for outreach and door knocking has been nonexistent as the campaign pulls the purse strings tight.

Black voters are not just being taken for granted by Talarico; they are being completely ignored. When given the choice between hobnobbing with Hollywood and New York elites and rubbing shoulders with Black Texas voters, Talarico prefers Foie Gras to Fried Chicken.

According to Republican strategist Rebecca Trahan, early voting is going well.. for the Republicans.

I am happy to report that so far the GOP is winning in Texas. We are in the lead with early voting and even Austin Republicans who have not voted in 10 years are swarming the polls to vote red. Don’t EVEN get me started on how Harris County Republicans blew everyone away! — Truthslayer (@RebTrahan) October 20, 2026

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Seems like Black Texans may be getting the memo from their Michigan brothers and sisters. It would be nice if this election cycle is the death knell to Democrats' pander theater.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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