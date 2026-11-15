Newly-Elected Philly Dem Belatedly Speaks on Antisemitic Protests, and Dave McCormick Is Not Amused

As RedState reported, the election for Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District produced no surprises on November 3, with Democrat state Rep. Chris Rabb (District 200) easily winning the seat with 94 percent of the vote against the independent candidate.

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There was no Republican candidate because the district is so lopsidedly gerrymandered in favor of Democrats to the point that a can of tuna with a (D) beside it would have been victorious, as we also noted.

Rabb is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) political party and, like his fellow socialists - NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed - Rabb hates not just America but also Israel, accusing the country of engaging in "genocide" during the Hamas-instigated war against Israel and denouncing America for allegedly being complicit in something that didn't actually happen.

So honestly, though it was outrageous, it was no surprise to prominent members of the Philly community that, in the aftermath of the disgusting antisemitic bike protests targeting Jewish businesses that took place the weekend after the election, Rabb stayed silent despite the fact that they happened in the district he will represent when he's sworn in.

Here we are a full week later, and Rabb has belatedly issued a lengthy statement on the matter. Suffice it to say that it will only further inflame tensions between the Jewish community, their supporters, and the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party, the latter of which he is a part of. He undoubtedly made Mamdani, his buddy El-Sayed, and his fellow Israel bashers like Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12) very proud with his chilling blame-the-victim tactics:

“I will always defend my constituents’ right to protest peacefully, organize boycotts, and speak out for Palestinian rights. I also stand against anti-Jewish hate and defend our Jewish neighbors’ right to run their businesses without intimidation or harassment,” Rabb, a Democratic Socialists of America member, said in a statement on Saturday. “Once I learned about the protest, I was disappointed to see the tactics used by the organizers. I do not endorse these tactics. I understand how the timing was painful for many of my constituents due to the commemoration of Kristallnacht. Everyone who turned out across the ideological spectrum on Sunday had a responsibility to respect the safety and dignity of the people around them. Sadly, many failed to meet that standard.” [...] And even though the protests targeted Jewish-owned restaurants that had no connection to the Middle East, Rabb used his statement to reiterate his opposition to Israel and to proclaim its war against Hamas in Gaza as a genocide. He added that Israel’s actions were “what got us here” in Philadelphia, and blamed Jews who equate anti-Israel rhetoric with antisemitism for “mak[ing] it harder to confront anti-Jewish hate.”

He also shared that he will soon be meeting with members of the community who view what happened during the so-called protests "very differently from me”:

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My statement on Sunday’s boycott ride and counterprotest in Rittenhouse Square. https://t.co/e9U8rTVXV9 — Congressman-Elect Chris Rabb | Rabb for Congress (@chrisrabb) November 14, 2026

Relatedly, Rabb sat down for an interview with CBS News on Friday in which he focused more on the allegedly "awful" actions of the counterprotesters who defended the businesses targeted than the agitators who engaged in blatant antisemitism:

Socialist congressman-elect Chris Rabb declined to condemn the antisemitic “Bicycle Boycott” protest targeting Jewish businesses in his Philadelphia district, instead singling out the “awful things” said by counterprotesters. https://t.co/prUuNBLxPe — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 13, 2026

In response to the statement Rabb issued Saturday, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) blasted him, calling his words a "despicable statement":

A week later, and this is what you come up with? This is a despicable statement, Congressman-elect. I’m reminded of December 2023, when Ivy League presidents said calling for violence against Jews is only wrong depending on the context. Here, you justify this deliberate targeting of Jewish businesses because “let’s not forget how we got here.” Harassing business owners because they are Jewish is gross and wrong—period. No ifs, ands, or buts. It’s not hard.

A week later, and this is what you come up with? This is a despicable statement, Congressman-elect. I’m reminded of December 2023, when Ivy League presidents said calling for violence against Jews is only wrong depending on the context. Here, you justify this deliberate targeting of Jewish businesses because “let’s not forget how we got here.” Harassing business owners because they are Jewish is gross and wrong—period. No ifs, ands, or buts. It’s not hard. — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) November 15, 2026

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And another inconvenient truth:

If these bike rides were harassing black-owned businesses I don’t think you would start your response with “freedom of speech”. You’re a total fraud and an embarrassment to Philly. — Justin Gordon (@Justin_G0rd0n) November 15, 2026

Sadly, as has been the case in NYC under Mamdani, the antisemitic incidents in Philly are likely only going to get worse over the next two years thanks to “leaders” like Rabb, who always find a way to blame Israel and the Jews for the problems caused by antisemites and their related, bigoted leftist hate groups here in the United States. And I should note one reason he's not condemning the agitators is that he has a connection to some of the organizers:

In April, Rabb cosigned a letter with Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and Philadelphia Black Alliance for Peace, which urged Gov. Josh Shapiro (D.) to release Abu-Jamal from prison, where he is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. The cosigners referred to Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and NPR reporter, as a "Black freedom fighter" and "elderly political prisoner," and vowed political retribution against lawmakers who opposed his release from prison.

The Democrat Party built this through years of coddling extremists and spouting dangerous rhetoric about "inclusivity," and when an overwhelming majority of voters who participated in the election put anti-America clowns like this in office, they've basically green-lit the behavior all the more.

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This is a true election-has-consequences moment, if there ever was one, and one hopes voters in the next election will have seen the light at that point before it's too late to reverse course. I'm not optimistic, but we'll see what happens.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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