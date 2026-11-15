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The NY Times Gives Away the Game With Wild Post-Election Claim About 'Democracy'

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 15, 2026 6:22 PM
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The NY Times Gives Away the Game With Wild Post-Election Claim About 'Democracy'
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

How many times have we heard the media insist to us that they don't pick a side? 

They just report, you see. If you think otherwise, if you think they're pitching a narrative, you're just mistaken and don't really understand. 

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Well, in what is a golden example of how false this is, let us check The New York Times' take on the midterms. This is quite something. 

After all the dire warnings, all it took was for Democrats to win an election. From NYT: "The November election became not just a referendum on President Trump, but also a crucial test of American democracy. In the end, the country passed."

Unbelievable. 

So it was on the way to hell with "democracy" in danger - until the midterms, when the Democrats won. 

But the author insists it isn't just that the Democrats won; it's that it was also a rebuke of the administration in power. Then it goes on to attack President Donald Trump as authoritarian and criticize the Republicans for not holding Trump "accountable." Translation? It is what the author insists it isn't. 

It's a feedback loop. 

As Cornell Law School Professor William Jacobson observed, there was a "mass formation psychosis induced by the likes of The New York Times that 'democracy' was at stake." 

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The Washington Examiner's chief political correspondent Byron York noted that the "state of democracy" was a big motivating factor for Democrats. 

Something that wasn't real - a threat to "democracy" - was one of their main motivating factors. As we saw, even Hillary Clinton was whipping up the fears of what Trump might do to supposedly stop/influence/rig the election. If you voted, you were "saving democracy," never mind that "democracy" wasn't in danger.

Meanwhile, what immediately did come in the aftermath of the election? 

Democrats talking/threatening retribution and how they can get Trump administration officials, even how they could target private citizens and companies for working with the Trump administration. 

But apparently, that's not a threat to "democracy" that the Times sees. 

Plus, how dare the Republicans (well, at least some of them) want to secure the vote by having things like the SAVE America Act, you know, to actually secure "democracy," which the Democrats do not want to do. Meanwhile, some of the Democrats coming in want to upend our constitutional system as we know it. And who was it allegedly trying to manipulate the election to help their Senate candidate in Alaska? So who is it that truly is "saving democracy" here? 

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Now, of course, the Times story wanted to make it about Trump. But after Trump retreats from the political spotlight, this narrative wouldn't change. 

Just remember, the Republican presidential candidates were evil to these people before Trump, and they will be Hitler after him, too, and Democrats/The New York Times will have to "save democracy" all over again.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MEDIA BIAS | THE NEW YORK TIMES
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