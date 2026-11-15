Trump's Top Lawyer Has a Blunt Message for Sotomayor, and Every Democrat Coming After POTUS’ Staff

White House Counsel Will Scharf on Sunday rebuked Justice Sonia Sotomayor for saying she hopes the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling is overturned, and warned congressional Democrats that threats against administration staff will be met with a "vigorous response" from the White House and the Justice Department.

Advertisement

On "Fox News Sunday," host Shannon Bream played a clip of Sotomayor speaking at Mount Vernon on Nov. 7, where the justice made no secret of which ruling she'd most like to see go away.

"There are some opinions that I hope in my lifetime will get overturned," the Obama appointee said. "The immunity case is one of them."

That wasn't the only eyebrow-raiser from the appearance. According to The Hill, she also said she hopes the Court "will take back some of the crazy things that it's done."

The wise Latina woman suggested she was joking ... "maybe not."

We'll go with "not."

Scharf, who, as White House Counsel, is effectively the president's top lawyer, wasn't impressed. He called Trump v. United States an opinion "deeply rooted" in the nation's history and constitutional history. Then he reminded Sotomayor how the vote actually went.

"I think Justice Sotomayor should talk to her six colleagues who clearly disagreed with her in 2024, and I believe would continue to uphold that precedent going forward," Scharf said. "I think that's a pretty far out there comment when you think about the direction the Supreme Court's gone in in recent years."

WATCH: White House counsel @willscharf promises a "vigorous response" to Democrats who continue to warn of investigations in the Trump administration. https://t.co/zUpkxwXwa5 — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 15, 2026

Scharf saved his toughest words for Congress. Democrats have spent the days since the midterms vowing a wave of investigations into the administration, and he said some of them have openly told on themselves.

He pointed to Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), who Scharf said described his desire to investigate the administration as stemming from his own pettiness.

"Pettiness is not a valid purpose to conduct oversight under our Constitution and under our laws," Scharf shot back.

He also went after Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) for threatening young staffers who are just trying to serve their country. Scharf called her remarks "so beyond the pale" that the administration had to step in.

Scharf used the phrase "vigorous response" three separate times during the interview, and he made clear it applies to any Democrat who tries to threaten or intimidate administration staff.

"If that's the approach that they're going to take, they're going to be met with a vigorous response from my office and from the Department of Justice every single time," he warned.

And we've already seen examples. In recent days, a U.S. attorney publicly went after Elizabeth Warren over her threats against Trump, and Texas' U.S. attorney delivered a smackdown to Adam Schiff on weaponization. The administration is clearly done taking punches.

Advertisement

Scharf concluded his interview by offering Democrats a choice on judicial confirmations and everything else. He said the White House is "more than happy" to work with the new Democrat majorities but that so far all he's heard is an intent to obstruct.

"What we've heard instead from the Democrats is an intent to just resist at all costs, to fight and fight and fight and get nothing done," he charged.

"The question will be whether they take our outstretched arm and decide to work collaboratively on this issue as with so many others, or whether they just decide to be obstructionists for the next two years," Scharf said. "That's really on them."

It's clear which path they'll choose.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.