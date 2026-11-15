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Dem Congressman's Claim About Elon Musk, DOGE, and the FAA Stoppage Needed a Serious Fact Check

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 15, 2026 9:40 PM
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Dem Congressman's Claim About Elon Musk, DOGE, and the FAA Stoppage Needed a Serious Fact Check
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

There was a nationwide ground stoppage of flights by the FAA on Friday. 

But on Sunday, Democrat Rep. Jim Himes (CT-04) was spreading complete nonsense about what the cause might be during his appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation program with moderator Margaret Brennan.

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Brennan not only failed to fact-check Himes, but the show also tweeted out this clip, which similarly failed to call out the erroneous statement that the congressman was making. 

Himes claimed that Elon Musk's efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were partly responsible for the stoppage: “He just gutted an entity that affected millions of Americans."

While neither Brennan nor the show called out this falsehood, others, including the Department of Transportation's (DOT) Rapid Response team, did. 

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The FAA has around 45,000 employees. Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.  So no — the point that this had any relevance to what happened is inaccurate.

Podcaster Katie Miller echoed that. 

Rep. Jim Himes was allowed to lie completely unchecked about DOGE and @elonmusk by Margaret Brennan.

No air traffic controllers or critical safety personnel were fired. The FAA’s required annual report to Congress states:

“No probationary controllers were terminated because of the Office of Personnel Management guidance issued in FY 2025, and controllers (along with all other safety critical staff) were not eligible for the Deferred Resignation Program.”

Link to the report.

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That wasn't the only problem with what Himes suggested. 

He also asserted that while he was “not a no” on voting for the Trump administration's proposed $50 billion funding budget, which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requested, he wondered, "What about that other $12.5 billion that's sitting in your bank account? How about you spend that before we put more money in that bank account?"

Except, as the DOT explained in response to a similar false statement from Democrat Rep. Adam Smith (WA-09), that money is already allocated. 

No, Sean Duffy DOES NOT have $11 billion just “sitting in a corner somewhere.” Every cent has been allocated for, take a look at what we’ve done so far:  70% of copper wire replaced with fiber. Nearly 470 radios converted to modernized systems. New electronic flight strips installed at 25 control towers. 220+ new IP voice switches in place Surface Awareness Initiative technology deployed at 140+ towers. 9 new Surface Movement Radars set up at 7 airports. Nearly 20 tower simulation systems loaded for controller training. 

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So, as usual, it doesn't sound like Himes and other Democrat members of Congress know what they're talking about. Maybe they should check with the DOT next time before they spread more nonsense. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics DOGE | ELON MUSK | FACE THE NATION | SEAN DUFFY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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